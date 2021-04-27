Real Madrid eyeing move for Liverpool star - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Liverpool star Fabinho.

The Brazilian has been one of the standout performers for the Reds in a rather disappointing campaign. He has been deployed in both midfield and defense this season due to the club's injury woes at the back.

According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid are considering Fabinho as a possible replacement for Raphael Varane. Los Blancos are said to be bracing themselves for the Frenchman's departure this summer and view the Liverpool star as the perfect replacement for him.

Varane will go into the final year of his contract this summer and has not yet agreed upon a contract extension at Real Madrid. Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be interested in the defender's signature and will reportedly make a move for him in the summer. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to let him leave for a fee of around €70 million.

Fabinho's private chat with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after Liverpool clash https://t.co/fGCvEz42r6 pic.twitter.com/UUIssSqb5l — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 8, 2021

Fabinho already knows Real Madrid well, having spent a season on loan at the club back in 2012. Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge admirer of the Brazilian's abilities.

The Liverpool man reportedly met with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez after the Reds' quarter-final clash against Real Madrid earlier this month.

Real Madrid targeting David Alaba to partner Liverpool's Fabinho

David Alaba is set to join Real Madrid in the summer

Real Madrid want to partner Fabinho with David Alaba, having reportedly already agreed on a deal for the Bayern Munich defender. The Austrian announced earlier this season that he would not be signing a contract extension with the Bavarians, becoming a free agent in the summer.

Advertisement

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of Alaba and seem to have finally landed their man. Zinedine Zidane sees the Austrian as the perfect replacement for club captain Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard is yet to agree upon a contract extension and is currently free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a move in the summer.

If Real Madrid do manage to sign Fabinho from Liverpool, they will have one of the premier centre-back partnerships in the world, as both Fabinho and Alaba are currently in the prime of their careers.

However, with Real Madrid's financial situation, it is likely that the club will have to sell a lot of players in order to be able to afford Fabinho in the summer.

David Alaba has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer on a 5-year deal. (Source: Sky Germany) pic.twitter.com/BpqbUamfNk — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 21, 2021