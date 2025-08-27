Real Madrid eyeing up move for Premier League midfielder as Dani Ceballos closes in on exit from Los Blancos: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton amid Dani Ceballos's move towards an exit from the club this summer. The Englishman has often been linked to a move to Los Blancos in recent weeks.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid will soon part ways with Dani Ceballos, as he is headed to join French side Marseille. Coach Xabi Alonso believes that Ceballos will need a quick replacement to enhance the depth in the midfield, and Wharton is one of their serious options. The 21-year-old English midfielder has made 27 appearances for Crystal Palace across competitions this summer and is considered one of the rising talents in European football.

According to AS (h/t GOAL), Real Madrid are keen on signing Adam Wharton especially if Dani Ceballos leaves the club to join Marseille. However, Wharton's heavy price tag remains a problem as the Eagles will demand a reported €80 million for the midfielder. Yet, Xabi Alonso is reportedly keen on bringing him in due to the lack of creativity in the Los Blancos midfield as of now.

Since Toni Kroos' departure last season and Luka Modric following suit this summer, Los Merengues have struggled to bring depth to their midfield. Moreover, Jude Bellingham will remain unavailable until October, and Eduardo Camavinga is not expected to return until next month. Therefore, Alonso wants major reinforcements in the middle to be able to compete at the highest level once again.

However, the report highlights that the deal will be difficult, especially since Real Madrid are no longer close to selling Rodrygo this summer. Given Wharton's high asking price, a major departure may be required for Los Blancos to bid for him.

Real Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez joins Bayer Leverkusen on Xabi Alonso's advice

Lucas Vazquez - Source: Getty

Spanish right-back Lucas Vazquez has confirmed his move to join Bayer Leverkusen from Real Madrid this summer. His contract with Los Blancos expired this summer, leading to a free transfer to the German side.

In an official statement, Vazquez explained Xabi Alonso's hand in convincing him to make the switch. Alonso left Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the head coach of Real Madrid this summer, who convinced Vazquez about his former club's vision.

"My discussions with the management confirmed what I've been told - the club are absolutely focused on winning, are hungry and they are aiming for the biggest targets. That mindset coincides with my ideas and I'm looking forward to striving for more success at Leverkusen," he said (via BBC).

Lucas Vazquez is a product of the Los Blancos youth academy and made his senior team debut in 2015. The Spaniard won 20 titles during his time at the Bernabeu, including five UEFA Champions League titles and four LaLiga titles.

