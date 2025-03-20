Real Madrid face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in battle to sign 19-year-old star: Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool in the battle to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato. The 19-year-old has operated in both the left-back and centre-back roles this season, accumulating 42 appearances across all competitions. He has also scored three goals and bagged six assists.

Ad

Another player Madrid are looking at is Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen. He reportedly has a €60m release clause, but according to Football Espana, Los Blancos have made him their next top central-defensive target. Madrid are looking at other youngsters too, but consider the aforementioned duo as affordable options.

Huijsen joined the Cherries from Roma in the 2024 summer transfer window, and has made 27 appearances across all competitions so far. He has even scored two goals for Bournemouth, both of which have come in the Premier League. The Spaniard is a Juventus youth product.

Ad

Trending

For Hato, however, the report claims that Madrid are not the only team interested. Ancelotti's side will have to compete the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool for his signature.

The same report claims that Real Madrid are keen on looking beyond Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba in defense. Both Rudiger and Alaba run out of their existing contracts in the summer of 2026.

The club see youngster Raul Asencio as someone they can build around in the defense. The 22-year-old has become a pillar for Carlo Ancelotti this season, playing in 30 matches across all competitions.

Ad

Real Madrid believe they have enough influence in the transfer market: Reports

As per the aforementioned report, Real Madrid believe they have enough influence in the transfer market to negotiate on their terms and not succumb to the demands of other clubs. However, they may not be as relaxed as they once were, having lost former target Leny Yoro to Manchester United in the 2024 summer transfer window.

Ad

Real Madrid, who are second in LaLiga currently with 60 points, are active in the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey as well. In the continental tournament, they have been drawn alongside Arsenal in the quarterfinal stage, which will be played across two legs on April 8 and 20, in London and Madrid, respectively.

In the Copa del Rey, they have taken a 1-0 lead over Real Sociedad in the first leg of the semifinal, with the second leg scheduled for April 1, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback