Real Madrid could face points deduction as ‘improper alignment’ claim emerges in 1-0 Getafe win: Reports

In Saturday evening's showdown, Real Madrid secured three crucial points against Getafe, a victory that was ornamented by Marco Asensio's goal. But now, they find themselves teetering on the brink of losing that win, as allegations of improper alignment in their substitutions have been raised.

The controversy ignited in the 84th minute when Eduardo Camavinga was substituted from the field, replaced by Alvaro Odriozola after a brutal tackle from Getafe's Juan Iglesias. However, Sport (via Football Espana) reported a procedural anomaly: Marco Asensio had already been replaced by Odriozola before Camavinga's substitution.

According to the International Board's regulations, once Asensio was deemed substituted, his return to the field was against the rules. The board's policy reads (via Football Espana):

"Substitutions will be effective when the substitute enters the pitch. From that moment, the player who leaves the pitch becomes a substituted player, and the substitute becomes a player, so he can resume play."

If Getafe decides that Real Madrid crossed the line with this suspected violation, they have the right to file a complaint with the RFEF's (Royal Spanish Football Federation) Competition Committee. A successful appeal could see the three match points transferred from Madrid to Getafe, shaking up the league standings.

Currently tangled in a fierce battle against relegation, Getafe's desperation for points is palpable. This controversy might just be the golden opportunity they need to snag three critical points that could bolster their chances of staying afloat in La Liga next season.

Meanwhile, for Real Madrid, losing these three points wouldn't be a monumental setback. However, it might mean trailing their city rivals Atletico Madrid further in the gripping race for the league's second spot.

Getafe may not submit a complaint regarding the Real Madrid substitution situation

Despite the whirlpool of controversy, Getafe are not currently considering lodging a complaint against Real Madrid for the alleged improper substitution alignment. Mundo Deportivo has reported that, at this juncture, the likelihood of a complaint appears to be ebbing.

However, this should not be misconstrued as an official stance, as it is subject to internal discussions within Getafe's management. According to the rules, Getafe has a window until Tuesday 2:00 p.m. to put forth a complaint if they feel it is warranted.

Mundo Deportivo has also revealed that Marco Asensio never actually left the field, despite Alvaro Odriozola being brought on. This suggests that Asensio was never officially considered substituted, a fact that seemingly justifies his continued presence on the field.

However, as the clock ticks down to the deadline for filing a complaint, internal debates within Getafe are likely heating up.

