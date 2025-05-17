Real Madrid finalizing deal to sign former Manchester United defender - Reports 

Real Madrid are close to securing the services of former Manchester United left-back Alvaro Carreras, according to COPE. The LaLiga giants have stepped up their plans for the summer after a poor campaign so far.

Recent reports have suggested that they have already secured the services of Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. It has also been stated that Los Blancos have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen this summer.

Real Madrid have now set their sights on the left-back position, which has been an issue for a while. Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia have failed to live up to expectations, forcing the club to turn to Carreras.

The Spaniard spent three years at La Fabrica, before leaving Los Blancos in 2020 to move to Manchester United. Carreras initially left the Red Devils on loan in January last year to join Benfica, and the move was later made permanent last summer.

The 22-year-old has since established himself as one of the finest young full-backs in the continent, and forced the LaLiga giants to take note. Carreras has registered four goals and five assists from 48 games across competitions this season.

He is under contract until 2029 and reportedly has a €50m release clause in his deal. However, Real Madrid are planning to secure his services for a reduced fee.

The report adds that Los Blancos have already reached an agreement with the player regarding a six-year deal until 2031. Interestingly, alternate reports have suggested that Manchester United have a €18m buy-back clause in the player's deal.

Are Manchester United eyeing a Real Madrid forward?

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Real Madrid forward Rodrygo , according to AS. The Brazilian forward's future with Los Blancos is subject to speculation ahead of the summer, and clubs are lining up for his services at the moment.

Rodrygo has been in good form this season, registering 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions. However, there have been rumors of a rift with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Junior behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are apparently open to his departure this year for €100m, with the player also ready to embark on a new adventure. Manchester United are planning to revamp their faltering attack and supposedly have their eyes on the 24-year-old. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are in the race as well.

