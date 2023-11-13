Real Madrid fire club doctor, summer signing's injury relapse the final straw after years of issues - Reports

According to MARCA, Real Madrid have parted ways with club doctor Niko Mihic after six years of association. The decision is due to summer signing Arda Guler's persistent relapses of muscle injuries.

The Croatian doctor served as the chief of medical services following his 2017 arrival. Despite early doubts over his methodology, Mihic managed to establish his pattern and made Los Blancos one of the physically imposing teams in Europe.

However, Mihic's management of Guler's injury has made the club decide to part ways. The Turkish prodigy joined the club with a meniscus injury. Mihic decided not to operate on the 18-year-old and implement other methods for his recovery.

Eventually, Dr. Leyes, who operated on Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao's knees, convinced Mihic to make Guler undergo surgery. Guler, though, has had muscle relapses in recent weeks, forcing him to spend more time on the sidelines than on the pitch.

Guler's handling has forced Los Blancos to make the decision to fire Mihic. The MARCA report added that Mihic's handling of Karim Benzema, Dani Ceballos, and David Alaba's knee injuries also played a big role in Real Madrid's decision.

As for Guler, he is yet to make an appearance for the Madrid giants since his €30 million summer move from Fenerbahce. He has been in the matchday squad for only two games.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is taking the patient approach with Arda Guler

While Arda Guler has had persistent injury battles since his transfer to Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti is counting on the player to shine. Ancelotti also explained why he hasn't put Guler on the field for the dying seconds of the games the playmaker has been in the squad for.

The Italian manager said they are taking a cautious approach and don't want Guler to aggravate any injuries by playing him in the intense closing phases of a game. He told the media (quotes as per Madrid Universal):

“It was not the time to put him in the last minutes because there was a lot of fighting and duels from above. With Arda, we have to go calmly. He has started training and soon he will play.”

Guler was sublime for Fenerbahce last season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in 35 matches across competitions. While his talent is visible, fitness woes have hampered the 18-year-old's growth. Ancelotti, though, is confident that Guler will come good for Real Madrid.