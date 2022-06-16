Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio’s preference revealed amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United: Reports

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio reportedly wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu despite interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Asensio, 26, is coming towards the end of his current deal with Madrid, with his contract expiring next summer. He has enjoyed success during his time with Los Blancos, winning three UEFA Champions League trophies along with as many La Liga titles.

Asensio's place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI, though, has been limited with the likes of Rodyrgo and Federico Valverde being preferred.

According to Fichajes (via CaughtOffside), Arsenal lead Manchester United in the race to sign the Madrid midfielder. A €35 million fee is being touted for any side looking to lure the Spaniard away from Madrid with AC Milan also interested.

However, Marca (via SportsMole) reports that Asensio wants to remain at the Bernabeu and is open to signing a new deal with the La Liga champions.

Asensio believes that his performances last season merit a new contract with a pay rise. The attacking midfielder made 42 appearances for Ancelotti's side last season, scoring 12 goals and contributing two assists.

Why is Real Madrid star Marco Asensio not keen on a move to Manchester United or Arsenal?

Marco Asensio wants to stay with the Spanish giants.

With Marco Asensio open to extending his stay at Real Madrid, it begs the question as to whether both Manchester United and Arsenal have lost their appeal.

Both the Premier League giants have experienced falls from grace in the last decade after faltering both domestically and in Europe. The duo head into next season playing UEFA Europa League football, not the European competition many envision either side playing in.

Manchester United are beginning a new era under the management of Erik ten Hag but the recent disharmony around the club is cause for concern. Old Trafford has seemed like a curse for new signings in recent years, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Angel Di Maria all enduring difficult spells.

All three have departed the club with their transfers being branded as flops on the whole.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to struggle for a top-four finish having not qualified for the Champions League since 2016. A lack of consistency in the transfer market and on the pitch has led to the side falling behind the top sides in England.

