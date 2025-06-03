Real Madrid to give up chase on ex-Manchester United star as they hit stumbling block: Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to put an end to their pursuit of former Manchester United man Alvaro Carreras after failing to find an agreement, as per reports. The Spanish giants are looking to sign a new left-back as part of their plans to strengthen their squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup this month.

Marca reports (via GOAL) that Benfica have refused to budge on their demand for the €50 million release clause of the Spaniard to be paid. The 22-year-old is the priority target at left-back for Los Blancos, but they do not wish to pay more than €35-40 million for the defender.

Real Madrid are prepared to move on from the former Manchester United left-back and try to prise Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen, instead. A move for the Germany-based defender will see him reunited with manager Xabi Alonso, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The 29-year-old has expressed a desire to move to a bigger club and will be open to a move to Madrid despite his Barcelona ties.

Trending

Los Blancos have until June 10th to sign a new left-back as Ferland Mendy is unlikely to be fit for the Club World Cup. They have already signed centre-back Dean Huijsen and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as part of their plans to correct their defensive struggles from the 2024-25 season.

Carreras featured in the Real Madrid youth setup before moving to England to play in the Manchester United academy. The Spain U-21 man joined Benfica on a permanent basis last summer and quickly established himself as one of Europe's leading prospects in his position.

Real Madrid open to shock move for Manchester United ace: Reports

Real Madrid are looking to make a shock move for Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen to sign a new striker this summer after new manager Xabi Alonso made the request to the club.

Defensa Central reports (via TEAMTalk) that Los Blancos have indicated an interest in signing Hojlund on a loan deal. They will only have to cover his salary for the entirety of his loan spell at the club, with Manchester United keen to move him on.

The Red Devils have offered the Denmark international to Inter Milan, Juventus, and Napoli this summer as they are keen to cut their losses and offload him. A loan move to Madrid may be realistic, seeing as the club is short of attacking depth heading into the Club World Cup following Endrick's injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More