Real Madrid to give up chase on ex-Manchester United star as they hit stumbling block: Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to put an end to their pursuit of former Manchester United man Alvaro Carreras after failing to find an agreement, as per reports. The Spanish giants are looking to sign a new left-back as part of their plans to strengthen their squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup this month.
Marca reports (via GOAL) that Benfica have refused to budge on their demand for the €50 million release clause of the Spaniard to be paid. The 22-year-old is the priority target at left-back for Los Blancos, but they do not wish to pay more than €35-40 million for the defender.
Real Madrid are prepared to move on from the former Manchester United left-back and try to prise Alejandro Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen, instead. A move for the Germany-based defender will see him reunited with manager Xabi Alonso, who moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The 29-year-old has expressed a desire to move to a bigger club and will be open to a move to Madrid despite his Barcelona ties.
Los Blancos have until June 10th to sign a new left-back as Ferland Mendy is unlikely to be fit for the Club World Cup. They have already signed centre-back Dean Huijsen and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as part of their plans to correct their defensive struggles from the 2024-25 season.
Carreras featured in the Real Madrid youth setup before moving to England to play in the Manchester United academy. The Spain U-21 man joined Benfica on a permanent basis last summer and quickly established himself as one of Europe's leading prospects in his position.
Real Madrid open to shock move for Manchester United ace: Reports
Real Madrid are looking to make a shock move for Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen to sign a new striker this summer after new manager Xabi Alonso made the request to the club.
Defensa Central reports (via TEAMTalk) that Los Blancos have indicated an interest in signing Hojlund on a loan deal. They will only have to cover his salary for the entirety of his loan spell at the club, with Manchester United keen to move him on.
The Red Devils have offered the Denmark international to Inter Milan, Juventus, and Napoli this summer as they are keen to cut their losses and offload him. A loan move to Madrid may be realistic, seeing as the club is short of attacking depth heading into the Club World Cup following Endrick's injury.