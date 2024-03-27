Real Madrid given boost as star returns to training ahead of Athletic Club fixture - Report

Real Madrid are getting a major boost before their La Liga match against Athletic Club on March 31 thanks to the return of Dani Ceballos to training.

Because of the international break, not many players were present for the most recent training session before this match. However, Ceballos has done well to come back from injury to rejoin the squad. In addition to working with his teammates, Ceballos performed some individual workouts to help heal his calf injury, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal).

Despite his return, he is probably going to be a substitute in the clash at home against Athletic Club on Sunday, as he finds full fitness. With most of his 21 appearances coming from the bench this season, Ceballos has played just 505 minutes.

Meanwhile, Eder Militao is still recovering from his ACL injury, but the center-back is working hard to recuperate before the season finishes. He will be hoping some playing time for Real Madrid at the end of the season would get him a slot in Brazil's Copa America team this summer.

Aside from him, David Alaba and Thibaut Courtois are still recovering from ACL injuries and are unlikely to make another appearance for Los Blancos this season. Real Madrid will likely continue to rely on Daniel Carvajal, Nacho, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Antonio Rudiger in defense.

Carlo Ancelotti keeps mum about Kylian Mbappe move to Real Madrid

According to numerous reports, Real Madrid are set to sign Kylian Mbappe as a free agent this summer following his imminent exit from Paris Saint-Germain. Although there have been rumors that he has already signed with them, there is no confirmation.

When questioned about Mbappe joining the team, Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti responded by focusing on his club (via Madrid Universal):

“Remember that the most important thing is Real Madrid. It’s a huge club. I’m proud of being their coach."

While he looked set to take up the Brazil job, Ancelotti just committed to remaining in Madrid till 2026. This means he could potentially manage Mbappe, who looks very close to a move to the Spanish capital. However, the French superstar has also kept mum on the events that could take place in the summer, saying:

“I have nothing to announce. The day I have something to say, I will say it, but until then there is nothing to say."

The timing of a potential announcement is being carefully considered (via Madrid Universal). Both sides do not want to cause any trouble, especially because PSG, Mbappe's present team, and Madrid may play in the UEFA Champions League. It is possible that the news of his move may be released after either Los Blancos or PSG are eliminated from the continental tournament.