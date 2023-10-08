Real Madrid given boost as youngster likely to return to training in two weeks - Reports

Real Madrid have received positive news regarding their young talent Arda Guler. Reports from Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Universal) suggest that Guler, who has been grappling with fitness issues, is set to make a comeback to training within the next fortnight.

Having been acquired during the recent transfer window, Guler has been waiting in the wings to showcase his talent in a Real Madrid jersey due to ongoing health challenges. Fabrizio Romano has now shed some light on Guler's current circumstances at Los Blancos.

From Romano's insights, it's evident that Real Madrid hold Guler in high regard. They are fully convinced of his capabilities and envision him as an instrumental addition to their squad. His sporadic injuries haven't tarnished his reputation within the club's hierarchy.

Encouragingly, there's a sense of anticipation concerning Guler's imminent return to the pitch and his eventual inaugural appearance for Madrid. Based on Romano's sources, the Turkish player will rejoin training sessions in a mere two weeks.

While there's considerable excitement surrounding Guler's potential involvement after the international break, the club's management is cautious. They are keen on ensuring his seamless transition back into the competitive environment, prioritizing his long-term well-being.

Last season, the 18-year-old was nothing short of phenomenal for his former club Fenerbahce. In a mere 11 starting appearances in the Turkish Super Lig, he found the back of the net four times and was instrumental in setting up three goals.

As Guler moves closer to his full recovery, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to adopt a careful approach to integrate him into the team dynamics progressively.

Jude Bellingham's stellar form surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's early records at Real Madrid

While Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham both joined Real Madrid in the summer, the latter has had a brilliant start to life at the Bernabeu. Bellingham has solidified his reputation as one of the most outstanding talents in world football.

After a dazzling display against Napoli, he continued his impressive run by netting twice against Osasuna during the weekend. His exemplary form has led many to consider him amongst the current best in the world. Moreover, the English midfielder is not only showcasing his skillset but is also rewriting records at a remarkable pace.

According to the latest reports from GOAL, Bellingham's contribution to goals has eclipsed a record previously held by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. In Bellingham's initial ten outings, he has contributed to 13 goals, while Ronaldo, during a similar period, had 11 contributions.