Real Madrid given massive boost as 2 key stars set to be available to face Barcelona in El Clasico – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly received a boost as both Jude Bellingham and Joselu are set to be fit and available to face Barcelona in this campaign's first El Clasico.

Earlier this week, Los Blancos announced that Joselu opted to withdraw from their UEFA Champions League Group C match at Braga. They stated that the Espanyol loanee was down with illness in Portugal.

Real Madrid, who are currently atop the 2023–24 La Liga table with 25 points from ten games, were handed another headache at the end of their 2-1 win over Braga. Jude Bellingham, who is arguably in the form of his life, was spotted limping in the final minutes of the clash.

However, according to Spanish journalist Arancha Rodriguez, both Bellingham and Joselu are set to return to action against Barcelona on Saturday (October 28). The pair's involvement is likely to increase Los Merengues' chances of a memorable El Clasico win at Barcelona.

Bellingham, who arrived from Borussia Dortmund in a potential €134 million switch earlier this summer, is the top goal scorer for his team with 11 goals in 12 matches this term. Joselu, on the other hand, is just behind him with five goals in 12 games for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to have three confirmed absentees for El Clasico. They will be without Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and lastly, Dani Ceballos, who is set to miss out due to a muscle problem.

Former Barcelona star Cesc Fabregas hails Jude Bellingham for great Real Madrid start

Speaking ahead of the much-awaited El Clasico, former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas heaped praise on Jude Bellingham after his good start to life at Santiago Bernabeu. He said (h/t Football Espana):

"They had told me very good things about him. He is a boy with a very, very daring personality, an attitude that is out of the ordinary for his age. From what they tell me about him, he has a very good mentality when it comes to competing, not being afraid of anything and is showing it."

Claiming that the 20-year-old could define a new era, Fabregas added:

"If you are in a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona, you have to prove it every day or every three days, playing and competing. I see him as very capable of marking an era at Madrid."

Bellingham, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2029, is currently on a brilliant run of form. He has registered 11 goals and three assists in 1036 minutes of first-team action for his club this season.

A Birmingham City academy product, Bellingham has also impressed while playing England of late. He has scored a goal and laid out three assists in his last two international appearances against Scotland and Italy.