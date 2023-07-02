Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig hand out personalised gifts to wedding guests after lavish ceremony: Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Israeli model Mishel Gerzig tied the knot in the quaint French town of Cannes on June 26. The magnificent ceremony, replete with high-profile attendees, was not merely a celebration of their union. It also displayed their considerate nature as they handed out unique gifts to their wedding guests.

This was revealed through Arantza Otero - the partner of Real Madrid goalkeeping coach Luis Lopis - on her Instagram account, according to AS.

The surprise gift in question was an exquisite pair of white sneakers bearing the couple's names and the date of their wedding, individualized down to each guest's foot size. However, this thoughtful touch did not stop at footwear.

Attendees were also welcomed with glasses of champagne poured from personalized bottles of Moet & Chandon. These bottles proudly bore the names of the newlyweds and their special wedding date.

The Chateau De La Croix Des Gardes in Cannes is a luxury estate nestled in the heart of the French Riviera, and it was the couple's choice for their wedding venue. Ahead of the big day, the guests were treated to a welcoming party at Bijou Plage's private beach, setting the tone for the lavish proceedings that eventually followed.

Thibaut Courtois has enjoyed a significant time with Real Madrid, where he has won every competition, including two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy. The goalkeeper was instrumental in their continental win, although he was unable to keep out the goals that saw them exit in the semi-finals last season.

Real Madrid will keep Andriy Lunin as Thibaut Courtois' backup despite Carlo Ancelotti's reservations

Andriy Lunin

In recent weeks, there has been talk regarding the potential departure of Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin. Notably, whispers of the club scouting replacements for the 24-year-old Ukrainian began to circulate.

With Thibaut Courtois firmly established as the stalwart between the sticks at Santiago Bernabeu, Lunin's struggle for playing time led to conjecture about his uncertain future. However, according to Jorge Picon (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid is likely to hold their ground and not sign a replacement for Lunin this summer.

This is despite manager Carlo Ancelotti's reservations, as the manager's lack of faith in Lunin was reportedly conveyed to the club. Citing concerns over Lunin's slower-than-expected progress, Ancelotti voiced a need for a new backup for Thibaut Courtois.

Although Madrid started eyeing potential replacements, including Getafe's David Soria, they are content with Lunin and have no immediate plans to offload him. Lunin, on his end, is reportedly comfortable in his current role at Santiago Bernabeu. He played just seven league games for the Madridistas last season, conceding seven goals.

