Real Madrid handed boost as star man set to return from injury for Club World Cup clash against Pachuca: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to receive a major injury boost with key defender Antonio Rudiger set to return to the pitch. The German centre-back is expected to be available for Los Blancos' FIFA Club World Cup clash against Pachuca on June 22.

Los Blancos have suffered greatly due to defensive injuries last season. Their regular starters, including Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Antonio Rudiger, missed major parts of the season due to injuries. Rudiger had been suffering due to a knee issue for a long time and finally underwent surgery after Real Madrid's Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona in April. He has been out recovering since then, but is reportedly ready to return to the pitch.

According to MARCA (h/t Madrid Universal), Antonio Rudiger will be available to play in Real Madrid's next Club World Cup clash against Pachuca. In the pre-match press conference before facing Al-Hilal in their first game, coach Xabi Alonso also hinted at Rudiger's return. He said:

"Rudiger made a tremendous recovery; he’s the first, the idea is that he’ll probably be in the second game. The others need a little more time."

Real Madrid began their Club World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal on June 18. They are next set to face Pachuca (June 22) and RB Salzburg (June 26) in the group stages. Antonio Rudiger is not expected to be an immediate starter, but will play a key role in future games, as per his recovery.

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso opens up about new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold's debuts

In the post-match press conference following Real Madrid's 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal, Xabi Alonso opened up about their new signings making their debuts. Summer defensive signings, Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold, both made their debuts for Los Blancos in the game.

"First, I'd like to congratulate them, because this is a big day for them. Making a Madrid debut will surely have an impact on them. I'm thrilled because they have that personality, and they'll be important players for us. Having them here will give us added quality," Alonso said (via Sports Illustrated)

Following major defensive setbacks last season, Los Merengues revamped their backline with young defenders this summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold signed as a free agent from Liverpool, while Dean Huijsen came from Bournemouth for a reported £50 million.

Both players are expected to play a key role under Xabi Alonso next season. Meanwhile, regular starters such as Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Carvajal continue to be unavailable due to injuries.

