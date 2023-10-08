Real Madrid handed boost as star player is expected to return from injury ahead of schedule - Reports

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao's recovery from an ACL injury is going well and he could reportedly be back earlier than expected.

Relevo reports that Militao could return in mid to late February but March is the more likely date. The Brazilian picked up an ACL injury in Madrid's season-opening 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on August 12.

The 25-year-old has undergone surgery and is now in a rehabilitation period that has gone well. His strength and flexibility have put him in a good position to make an earlier return.

Militao was vital for Real Madrid last season, making 51 appearances across competitions and helping his side keep 19 clean sheets. He also chipped in with seven goals and one assist and helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win the Copa del Rey and reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Ancelotti talked about how important the Brazil international was to his side last season. He lauded him as one of the best defenders in the world (via GOAL):

“I'm a fairly honest guy and for me, he's among the best in the world. He's got it all; he's quick, aggressive, fantastic in one-on-ones, he's strong in the air, good with the ball. He's got one problem and that's the fact he's not always 100% focused, and he's not the prettiest to look at.”

Los Blancos will be eager for Militao to make his return and that could come in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16. The La Liga giants are in a good position to advance to the knockout stages as they sit top of Group C with two wins from two games.

Erling Haaland lavishes praise on Jude Bellingham after the Real Madrid superstar's latest incredible performance

Jude Bellingham can't stop scoring.

Jude Bellingham has made an immediate impact at Real Madrid since joining from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million in the summer. The English midfielder has become his side's main attacking outlet, bagging 10 goals and three assists in 10 games across competitions.

The 20-year-old's latest stunning performance came in a 4-0 win against Osasuna in La Liga on Saturday (October 7). Bellingham netted a brace to continue his rich vein of form in front of goal.

The Madrid superstar's former Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland heralded him when reacting to a post from the Englishman on Instagram. The post was captioned:

"Beautiful win at the temple! Double figures."

Haaland said:

"Unreal."

Bellingham has now moved ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in having the most goal involvements for Real Madrid in his first 10 games for the club. He'd already matched the Portuguese icon's record of scoring four goals in his first five games for the club.