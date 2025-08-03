Real Madrid handed boost as versatile star set to sign new deal with the club: Reports

Brahim Diaz is all set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Moroccan international was in and out of the first team under former manager Carlo Ancelotti last season.

Diaz is not a guaranteed starter under Xabi Alonso either, and his future has been subject to speculation in recent weeks. The 26-year-old registered six goals and eight assists from 56 games across competitions last season.

His efforts have already earned him admirers across the continent. Recent reports have suggested that Fenerbahce are eyeing Diaz with interest this year.

However, Real Madrid consider the player a key part of their plans and have no desire to let him go. The LaLiga giants are preparing for a new start under Alonso, who apparently wants the Moroccan to stay.

Diaz is also ready to extend his stay with Los Blancos, and wasn't considering an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The Moroccan is under contract until 2027, but Real Madrid have now extended his stay at the club.

A new deal has been agreed and his new contract is almost ready, according to Romano. Brahim Diaz will sign across the dotted line in the coming days, and the move will then be made official.

Will Real Madrid offload Dani Ceballos this summer?

Dani Ceballos

Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Dani Ceballos this summer, according to Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder has struggled for game time in recent seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu and is yet to cement his place in the starting XI under Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish manager is spoilt for choice in midfield, despite the departure of Luka Modric this summer. The Croatian legend left Los Blancos as a free agent at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup to move to AC Milan.

However, that isn't expected to change Ceballos' situation at the Santiago Bernabeu. Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler, and even Brahim Diaz remain ahead of the 28-year-old in the pecking order at the moment.

The LaLiga giants have now decided to offload Ceballos and are demanding just €10m for his signature. Real Madrid want to remove the player from their wage bill and are open to a permanent exit or a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The Spaniard's former club Real Betis are interested and could opt for the latter option.

