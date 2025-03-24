Real Madrid handed major injury boost as key player set to return from sidelines for Leganes clash: Reports

Real Madrid have been handed a major injury boost as Thibaut Courtois is on track to feature in their La Liga match against Leganes on Saturday, March 29. The Belgian shot-stopper was left out of his national team’s second game against Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League because of a muscular problem.

However, journalist Melchor Ruiz has stated (via Madrid Universal) that Courtois’ absence was a precautionary measure, which will be a relief for Los Blancos. With Madrid already struggling with fitness issues this season, losing their number-one goalkeeper at such a vital juncture would have been a big blow.

Courtois is expected to return to action without complications. He played the full 90 minutes in Belgium's 3-1 loss to Ukraine on Thursday, March 20.

The Belgian shot-stopper has been valuable for Real Madrid this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. He has kept 11 clean sheets while conceding just 40 goals.

Real Madrid rule out Manuel Akanji move as defensive rebuild takes shape - Reports

As per reports, Real Madrid have opted not to go after Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji despite their defensive worries. Central defense continues to be a chief area of concern for the reigning La Liga champions as they start planning for the summer.

Eder Militao’s injury woes, David Alaba’s advancing years, and uncertainty over Antonio Rudiger’s long-term future have left Los Blancos short in the heart of defense. With only Raul Asencio looking like a long-term answer at centre-back, reinforcements are a must for Los Blancos.

Akanji’s name had been listed as a potential target, but according to MARCA (via Madrid Universal), Los Blancos have decided against pursuing the Swiss international. The 29-year-old does not fall within the club’s recruitment policy, as Real Madrid are focused on younger players who have room to mature over time. They would also prefer experienced players at the end of their contract and Akanji is contracted to the Cityzens until 2027.

Real Madrid, however, have turned their attentions to Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old defender is greatly regarded, and the club is examining routes to bring him in. The Spanish giants are not the only interested party, with clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, and others interested in his services (via Football Transfers).

