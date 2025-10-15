Real Madrid handed massive injury boost as superstar set to be available for Getafe LaLiga clash: Reports

Real Madrid have received a boost ahead of facing Getafe in LaLiga on Sunday as forward Kylian Mbappe is set to be available, as per reports. The France international has been in sensational form this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions for Los Blancos.

Mundo Deportivo reports (via Madrid Universal) that Mbappe is fit to feature against Getafe after pulling out of the France squad ahead of their game against Iceland. The forward scored once in the win over Azerbaijan last week before suffering an ankle injury that forced him to exit the game after 83 minutes.

Mbappe has been in sensational form for Real Madrid, scoring nine times in only eight league games this season. He has also scored five goals in only two games in the UEFA Champions League, starting the 2025-26 season excellently.

Kylian Mbappe was on the scoresheet for Los Blancos in their 3-1 win over Villarreal in LaLiga just before the international break. He was forced off with an apparent problem with his right ankle in the closing stages, but returned for France against Azerbaijan.

Alonso's side will be hopeful of keeping top spot on the Spanish top-flight when they take on Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum. They have picked up seven wins from eight in the league this season, only losing to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Mbappe won Spain's Golden Boot and that of Europe in what was an impressive debut season with Real Madrid. He will hope to maintain his fine form after the international break, and his club have put measures in place to ensure that he does not suffer any setbacks ahead of the weekend.

Real Madrid welcome star back to training after lengthy playoff: Reports

Real Madrid have welcomed defender Ferland Mendy back to action after nearly six month out injured, as per reports. The France international suffered an injury during the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in April, as he tore his quadriceps femoris in the opening stages of the game.

A report from AS has revealed that Mendy joined group training on Tuesday for the first time since his injury, which was originally estimated to have a 12-week recovery period. The left-back completed the full training session on Tuesday and is aiming to make his return to action in El Clasico on October 25, ten days from now.

Ferland Mendy will join a new-look team under Xabi Alonso with Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia undoubtedly ahead of him in the pecking order. The 30-year-old will hope for a chance to impress the new boss in the coming weeks.

