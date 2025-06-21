Real Madrid handed setback as key player misses training - Reports 

Real Madrid have reportedly faced a blow after Dani Carvajal missed training ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup group stage clash against Pachuca on June 22. Los Blancos are gearing up for their second group stage game after a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in their opening match (June 18).

Dani Carvajal missed most of last season after picking up an ACL injury in October 2024. He returned to training after spending eight months off the pitch, but had yet to get the official medical green light. The Spaniard was reportedly keen on helping the club in the FIFA Club World Cup, but Los Blancos will not rush his return. With the latest setback, Carvajal may not feature in the competition at all.

Trending

According to journalist Arancha Rodriguez (h/t Madrid Universal), Dani Carvajal missed training due to neck pain ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Pachuca. The Spaniard reportedly stayed back at the hotel with the physiotherapists to get treatment for his neck issues.

Apart from Carvajal, Los Blancos are also missing other key players, including Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, Eder Militao, and David Alaba. Mbappe is reportedly out due to a gastric issue, while others are recovering from injuries. However, Xabi Alonso utilized Real Madrid's summer signings, such as Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold as starters in the Club World Cup.

Los Merengues will be desperate to win their remaining two group stage games against Pachuca (June 22) and RB Salzburg (June 26) to move to the next stage.

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe could be available for their Club World Cup clash against RB Salzburg: Reports

Mbappe - Source: Getty

According to journalist Arancha Rodriguez (h/t Madrid Universal), Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe's condition is gradually improving. The Frenchman has been out due to a gastric issue and could return for Los Blancos' final Club World Cup group stage game against RB Salzburg on June 26.

Kylian Mbappe was reportedly hospitalized due to a gastrointestinal issue but was discharged this week. The Frenchman has since then been performing light aerobic exercises in the hotel ahead of making his much-awaited return under coach Xabi Alonso.

The Frenchman is unlikely to be available for Sunday's clash against Pachuca as he has not begun training yet. However, Mbappe is working hard to return to the pitch for the game against Salzburg, per the report.

Kylian Mbappe had an impressive debut season with Real Madrid, despite missing out on some major titles. The Frenchman recorded 43 goals and five assists in 56 outings across competitions. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More