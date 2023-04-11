Real Madrid have held transfer talks with La Liga club over transfer of player with €100M release clause — Reports

Real Madrid are set to test Villarreal's resolve for their in-form winger, Samuel Chukwueze, as they reportedly look to bolster their wide options come summer.

The Nigerian has been one of the most impressive wide forwards in La Liga this season, scoring six goals and setting up five in 27 appearances (starting 18 times).

Chukwueze spearheaded the Yellow Submarine's stunning assault on Los Blancos last weekend as he scored two and assisted a goal to sink Real Madrid by a scoreline of 3-2.

After being impressed by his performances, Carlo Ancelotti's side are considering the possibility of making an offer for Chukwueze this summer.

Reports suggest they are set to offer as much as €50M for the services of the Villarreal academy product, whose contract runs out in 2024. However, it is pertinent to note that Chukwueze does have a release clause worth €100M in his contract.

The 23-year-old is seen as a potential long-term solution for Real Madrid in the right-flank. More importantly, he could provide a more traditional wing threat from the right, with the likes of Marco Asensio and Federico Valverde nailing down their position.

He could join a host of young talents such as Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, and Eduardo Camavinga as part of the club's exciting current and future generations.

Ancelotti confident on Kroos, Modric, Benzema's Real Madrid futures

On the departures front, there has been uncertainty over the futures of Real Madrid's long-standing members, including Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and captain Karim Benzema. With all three well into their 30s and approaching the end of their contracts, the trio have been linked with moves away with their futures up in the air.

However, the Merengues' Italian coach is confident of being able to count on some of his most experienced leaders for the 2023/24 campaign. Should they potentially depart, he remains confident that the club has the personnel to cope with the situation.

Speaking on the matter, Ancelotti explained:

"I think that the three of them will continue at Real Madrid, but the day they are not there, we will have to look for another spine. We have youngsters who will also mark an era in Madrid, but they will do it in a different way than Kroos and Modric."

The 14-time European champions will now shift their focus to the upcoming UEFA Champions League tie against Frank Lampard's Chelsea in midweek, followed by a trip to Cadiz over the weekend.

