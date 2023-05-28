Real Madrid hold internal discussions to sign Premier League star set to become free agent - Reports

Real Madrid are considering signing Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino on a free transfer as they look to strengthen their attack, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Los Blancos have had a largely underwhelming 2022-23 season, despite winning the Copa del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Cup. However, they lost the La Liga title to Barcelona and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City in the semifinals.

Real Madrid are determined to bounce back stronger next term and have set the wheels into motion to bolster their ranks. The La Liga giants are widely expected to sign Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham for €100 million.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have also set their sights on signing a new striker to provide backup and competition for Karim Benzema. According to the aforementioned source, the Madrid giants are considering as many as five options for the position.

It has emerged that Liverpool frontman Firmino is among those under consideratio. As per the said report, Los Blancos have held internal discussions about signing the Brazilian.

Firmino has been a key player for the Reds since arriving from Hoffenheim for €41 million in 2015, bagging 110 goals and 79 assists in 361 games across competitions. He helped the Anfield outfit win seven trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, Liverpool have confirmed that Firmino will leave the club when his contract ends on June 30. Hence, the former Hoffenheim man will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Due to the financial outlay involved in signing Bellingham, Real Madrid are eyeing a cheaper option to strengthen their attack, as per Romano (via @theMadridZone on Twitter). Hence, Firmino could be an ideal target for the La Liga giants.

Ancelotti's side are yet to open talks with Firmino over a transfer. The Liverpool star, meanwhile, has reportedly rejected offers from clubs in Qatar and elsewhere.

Real Madrid eye Joselu move

Roberto Firmino is one of several players on Real Madrid's list of targets. Los Blancos have also been credited with an interest in signing RCD Espanyol frontman Joselu.

Joselu, 33, has been in fine for Espanyol since arriving from Alaves on a free transfer last summer. He has bagged 17 goals and four assists in 37 appearances across competitions for the Catalonia-based club.

Despite the Spaniard's efforts, Espanyol are 19th in La Liga, three points adrift of safety with two games left. Joselu is contracted with them till 2025 but could be available on a cut-price deal if the club go down.

Hence, Real Madrid are considering a move to sign Joselu this summer. The striker could be open to a transfer, as he spent three years between 2009 and 2012 with Castilla.

