Real Madrid hold secret meetings over star player after massive drop in form - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly held meetings internally to determine the cause of the dip in form suffered by Jude Bellingham this season. The England international has struggled to repeat his heroics from his debut season this term, with his side also suffering, as a result.

Marca reports that there have been meetings from the club's hierarchy to to try and uncover the reason for Bellingham's struggles this term. Outgoing coach Carlo Ancelotti has spoken with the Englishman to avoid off-the-pitch distractions, while the club is also looking to understand if any such activities have affected him.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed an incredible debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu, earning a deserved Ballon d'Or nomination after helping his side win the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and Supercopa de Espana titles. He contributed 23 goals and 13 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions, with his goals proving to be very important.

This season, Bellingham has managed an impressive 13 goals and 14 assists, but has failed to regularly influence games. The 21-year-old midfielder has taken up a more orthodox midfield role after the arrival of Kylian Mbappe, as opposed to playing almost as a striker last season.

Bellingham has been carrying a shoulder problem throughout this season, and that may have contributed to his inability to replicate his incredible performances. The youngster will play his final game under Ancelotti at the weekend, with Xabi Alonso set to resume as the new coach from next month.

Real Madrid reach agreement with Spanish star over personal terms - Reports

Real Madrid have reached an agreement on personal terms with Benfica star Alvaro Carreras to join them this summer, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen to wrap their summer business up early, with their defence featuring very prominently in their plans.

Journalist Ramon Alvarez has revealed that Carreras is set to become the third summer signing after Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The report indicates that Los Blancos have agreed on a six-year deal with the Spain U-21 international, and will pay him around €9 million per annum.

With personal terms sorted for the former La Fabrica academy star, the club will now enter into negotiations with Benfica over a transfer fee. They are unwilling to meet his €50 million release clause and will try to negotiate a lower fee for the 22-year-old left-back. Real Madrid hopes to wrap up his signing before the FIFA Club World Cup commences next month.

