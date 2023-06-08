Real Madrid hope to sign top summer target with a transfer fee of around €80m - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly hopeful of signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane for around €80 million this summer.

According to Spanish journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Los Blancos hope that their attempts to sign Kane end successfully with them parting with €80 million. The Spurs frontman has become Madrid's top transfer target after Karim Benzema's departure was announced.

The 29-year-old has been in prolific form at Tottenham for several years. He scored 32 goals in 49 games across competitions this season, including 30 goals in 38 league games.

Kane is eyeing Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 260 goals and is just 14 goals shy with 213. However, the lure of Real Madrid may prove to be too enticing for the England captain as he yearns for trophy success during his career.

Los Blancos are keen on Kane as they look to replace Benzema. The French striker is leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this month when his contract expires. He will be joining Saudi giants Al Ittihad on a three-year deal.

However, Real Madrid will be aware of how tough a negotiator Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy is. The English businessman is well-known for digging his heels in over top talent at the north London outfit.

Despite this, Los Merengues' pursuit of Kane is aided by the fact that he has just a year remaining on his contract. An €80 million bid seems to be the price the La Liga giants are willing to pay to lure the forward to the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti's side are expected to be rivaled by Manchester United for Kane's signature. The Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly pushing for his club to pursue a deal for the Tottenham striker, per The Athletic.

Jude Bellingham rejected five English clubs to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham snubbed interest from the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is on the brink of becoming Real Madrid's latest summer signing. The English teenager is set to join Los Blancos for €103 million.

According to the aforementioned source, Bellingham, 19, snubbed interest from Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea to join Carlo Ancelotti's side. He was one of Europe's most in-demand young talents amid a stellar season at Signal Iduna Park.

Bellingham featured 42 times across competitions, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. Speculation grew over the midfielder's future but it was Real Madrid who won the race for his signature.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate's rejection of the five English clubs is evidence of his eagerness to join Madrid's project. He will join an already glittering array of midfield talent at the Bernabeu. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are all set to be challenged for a starting berth by Bellingham.

