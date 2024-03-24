Real Madrid identify 20-year-old La Liga star as Dani Carvajal's long-term successor - Reports

According to Estadio Deportivo (via Football Espana), Real Madrid have their eyes on 20-year-old Sevilla talent Juanlu Sanchez as the ideal candidate to succeed Dani Carvajal. The 32-year-old Spaniard has been Los Blancos' starting right-back for the best part of the last decade.

Juanlu has already played 31 games this season, with six appearances coming at the highest continental level, in the Champions League.

It is expected that Carvajal and backup right-back Lucas Vazquez will be Madrid's options for the 2024-25 campaign. According to the report, they will re-evaluate the right-back position, paying particular attention to Juanlu, in the summer of 2025. Madrid reportedly want to conduct discussions on their terms and are intent on not rushing things.

Juanlu's contract expires in 2026, and Los Blancos are hoping they will be able to get him for a reduced fee by the summer of 2025. However, he currently has a €15 million buyout clause in his contract, which will reportedly increase to €20 million if he plays three more games for Sevilla.

Madrid are keeping an eye on this circumstance, and by holding out, they expect to get their man for even cheaper in 2025. The only concern at this time will be if he decides to renew his contract with Sevilla, which would significantly alter the club's negotiating position.

Hollywood actor Viggo Mortensen criticizes Real Madrid's move for Kylian Mbappe

Long-time Real Madrid fan and Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen has publicly slammed the team for being in talks to recruit Kylian Mbappe. He thinks Florentino Perez, the club president, is motivated more by his ego than by the necessities of the squad in making this transfer.

According to Mortensen, a move for Mbappe is simply not essential. He said in an interview with La Provence (via GOAL):

"Real Madrid does not need Kylian Mbappe. It’s just for the ego of president Florentino Perez. Me, I think that with Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo, we have what we need, it’s not necessary. He should have come to Real two years ago. It’s too late."

Mbappe has already declared his intent to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the ongoing season and seems set to join Real Madrid. According to reports, both sides have already verbally agreed to a move.