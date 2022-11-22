Real Madrid identify 25-year-old Premier League star as alternative to Jude Bellingham: Reports

Real Madrid have identified Leicester City's Youri Tielemans as a possible alternative target should they fail to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, as per Fichajes.

25-year-old Tielemans is an integral part of the Foxes team in Leicester. He joined them from AS Monaco in 2019 for a reported fee of £35 million. His long-range winner against Chelsea in the FA Cup final in 2021 has made him a local hero at Leicester.

The Belgian midfielder is gifted at passing the ball and is good at breaking opposition lines with his range. He was linked with Arsenal and Liverpool last summer but ended up staying at Leicester. He has registered one three goals and one assist in 17 games this season for the Foxes.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified him as a cheaper alternative if they miss out on Bellingham. Los Blancos are also looking at Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Madrid have three veteran midfielders who have ruled Europe over the last few years. Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (32) are still at the club while Casemiro left last summer to join Manchester United.

The club have started proceedings to replace them with Aurelien Tchouameni (22) and Eduardo Camavinga (20). They will look to add a couple of more players in order to completely reinvigorate the midfield in the squad.

Tielams has netted a total of 27 goals and laid down 25 assists in 175 games for the Foxes. He is in the final year of his contract at King Power Stadium.

This means he is likely to be a cheap option if not completely free by next summer unless he signs an extension. Bellingham, however, will be an expensive buy. Chased by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool as well, Real Madrid have to pay good money to lure him away from other suitors.

The teenager scored his country's first goal at the 2022 World Cup yesterday against Iran. He has hit nine goals and laid down three assists in 22 games for his club side this season.

Nottingham Forest eye shock loan move to sign Real Madrid midfielder in January

As per Futbol Total, Premier League side Nottingham Forest are keen to acquire the services of Eduardo Camavinga on a short loan deal in January 2023. They are reportedly ready to pay his full fees along with a loan fee to bring in the Frenchman.

The 20-year-old midfield enforcer is a talented ball-carrier in the middle of the park. He joined Madrid from Rennes for a reported fee of £35m. Overall, he has scored two goals and registered two assists in 60 games for Real Madrid.

Camavinga is currently with the French national team. With the likes of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba ruled out through injury, Camavinga is expected to start for Les Bleus against Australia when France being their World Cup defense in Qatar.

