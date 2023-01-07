Real Madrid identify 25-year-old Premier League star as potential replacement for Karim Benzema: Reports

Real Madrid have earmarked Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema, as per Defensa Central (h/t El Nacional).

The Frenchman is in the final six months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and could leave as a free agent at the end of the season. Moreover, he isn't the physical specimen he once used to be.

Injury issues have reduced Benzema to making just eight La Liga appearances this campaign. However, he has made his importance known in that time, scoring seven times in the league.

Real Madrid's dependence on Benzema could be a worry for their fans given the striker is at the dusk of his playing days. Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio have played as a false nine in manager Carlo Ancelotti's system but that is only a temporary solution.

Rashford has now emerged as a financially sound option. A report by ESPN in August 2022 claimed that Manchester United valued Rashford in excess of £120 million.

The Red Devils could lose him on a free transfer at the end of the season as he is in the final six months of his deal at Old Trafford. Rashford is free to negotiate a pre-contract with foreign teams this month.

Real Madrid have reportedly sounded out his name a few times but have not made a move due to his inconsistent form. The forward has been a regular source of goals for the Red Devils this term, scoring 13 times in 24 games across competitions.

Manchester United are a man short up front following Cristiano Ronaldo's unceremonious exit from the club in November. It wouldn't be a surprise if United pull out all the stops to tie Rashford down to a new deal.

Real Madrid manager praises Rodrygo Goes ahead of Villarreal clash

Ancelotti lavished praise on Rodrygo after the Brazilian forward scored Real Madrid's only goal in their Copa del Rey win against Cacereno on 3 January. Rodrygo has registered eight goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions this campaign.

With Benzema now back from injury and fresh off scoring a brace against Real Valladolid on 30 December, Rodrygo's playing time could be limited.

The Italian tactician was asked to give his views on the Brazilian ahead of his team's La Liga clash against Villarreal, to which he replied (h/t official club website):

"He's crucial in every game. There's no first choices. I've not rotated Vini Jr. and Benzema too much. When I switch Karim out, he's played at centre-forward. He can play up top and he always makes a difference. He can play in any attacking shape because he's an expert up there."

