Real Madrid identify 4 players as alternatives for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe – Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked four attackers as potential alternatives for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe for the summer of 2024.

Los Blancos were allegedly in pursuit of Haaland before the Norwegian decided to join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for an initial £51 million last summer. They were also regarded as the front-runners to sign Mbappe earlier this summer, but ultimately failed.

Hence, according to Fichajes, Real Madrid have drawn up a shortlist of targets to pursue ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is said to be unwilling to spend close to €200 million to snap up a talent like Haaland or Mbappe.

Real Madrid, who lost Karim Benzema on a free transfer to Al-Ittihad this summer, have identified Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic, AC Milan's Rafael Leao, Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Lille's Jonathan David as options. They are believed to keep a close eye on the aforementioned attackers' performances for their respective teams this campaign.

Vlahovic, 23, is considered to be the top choice at the Santiago Bernabeu, ahead of Osimhen. He was believed to be a sellable asset for the Bianconeri earlier this summer. However, the Serb stayed put and has scored two goals in three games so far this season.

Osimhen, 24, could also prove to be a fine signing for Carlo Ancelotti's side due to his recent string of performances. Since the start of past season, the Nigerian has scored 34 goals in 42 appearances for Napoli.

Meanwhile, Leao is deemed to be a 'Plan C' as the 24-year-old Portuguese would be a direct rival to Vinicius Jr. at Los Blancos. David, on the other hand, is the final choice owing to his 26-goal-season past term.

Real Madrid are keen to spend €90 million to sign one of their targets.

Real Madrid legend chooses between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as new signing

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Real Madrid great Guti suggested that Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland would be a better signing for Los Blancos than Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. He said:

"Economically, Kylian Mbappe must be the signature. But speaking of football, the ideal option at the moment is Erling Haaland. I want Mbappe to play for Real Madrid, but if he extends his contract with PSG, it will show that he is acting for the money. If that happens, Real will have to opt for Haaland."

Both the Norwegian and the Frenchman are widely deemed as the top two players in the world right now. While the former scored 52 goals in 53 matches for City last season, the latter netted 41 times in 43 games.

Los Blancos have undergone a bit of a rebuild after the departures of notable stars like Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. They loaned in Joselu from RCD Espanyol and recalled Brahim Diaz from his two-year loan spell at AC Milan earlier this summer.