Real Madrid identify 4 players they need to sell this summer: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified four first-team stars as potential sales in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti is currently aiming to reshape his side ahead of the upcoming season. So far, he has lost Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz on free transfers.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are keen to trim their ranks even more in the upcoming weeks. They are hoping to sell Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola, Jesus Vallejo, and Andriy Lunin in the future.

Mendy, 28, has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving from Lyon for an initial fee of €48 million in 2019. So far, he has lifted a total of eight trophies for his current team, including two La Liga titles.

Despite being a key part of Los Blancos' prestigious double triumph last campaign, the nine-cap France international fell down in the pecking order last campaign. He started just 25 matches, with Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba deputizing at left-back more often than not.

Odriozola, on the other hand, has failed to shine at Real Madrid since arriving from Real Sociedad for an initial €32 million in 2018. He has featured in just 49 matches for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, spending one-and-a-half seasons out on loan at Bayern Munich and Fiorentina.

A treble-winner during his time at the Bavarians, the 27-year-old right-back racked up just 92 minutes of action last season. He was handed just one start due to Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez's presence.

Meanwhile, Vallejo has also struggled in a similar way like his Spanish counterpart. Since arriving from Real Zaragoza for €5 million in 2015, the 26-year-old defender has made just 31 overall appearances.

Lunin, 24, has also been starved for minutes as a backup to Thibaut Courtois. The 24-year-old has played in just 17 games for Real Madrid since arriving from Zorya Luhansk for €8.5 million in 2018.

Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benitez keen to snap up two Real Madrid players: Reports

According to Fichajes, Celta Vigo boss Rafael Benitez has earmarked Real Madrid pair Alvaro Odriozola and Sergio Arribas as two potential signings. He is aiming to strengthen his squad this summer.

Benitez, a two-time La Liga winner, has already contacted Los Blancos president Florentino Perez about the two aforementioned players. He is keen to rope in the right-back on a permanent deal while aiming to sign the attacking midfielder on a season-long loan transfer.

Odriozola, whose contract is set to expire in June 2024, could prove to be a good signing for Celta should he join them. He would serve as a first-team replacement for the outgoing right-back Hugo Mallo.

Arribas, on the other hand, has established himself as one to watch over the past two seasons. The 21-year-old has earned his name due to his great performances for Real Madrid Castilla of late, registering 35 goals and 14 assists in 72 matches in the last two campaigns.

