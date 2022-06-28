Real Madrid identify €80 million England international as alternative to Jude Bellingham - Reports

Real Madrid have identified West Ham United star Declan Rice as a potential alternative to Jude Bellingham, according to Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle). The Hammers have reportedly valued Rice at €80 million for any potential buyer.

Los Blancos have already strengthened their midfield ahead of the 2022-23 season by signing Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer.

However, they still need another body to completely revamp their midfield as they continue to find replacements for the likes of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Bellingham is high on Real Madrid's shortlist for a new midfielder as a replacement for Dani Ceballos. However, the 18-year-old is in high demand.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool and Manchester United have both shown interest in signing Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool are extremely confident about getting the deal done next summer and are prepared to wait for another season.

Real Madrid could therefore be beaten in the race to sign Bellingham and will require an alternative. Declan Rice has been touted as that player. The England midfielder, however, does not play the same role as Jude Bellingham.

Declan Rice is primarily a defensive midfielder while Bellingham is more attack-minded in his style of play. Due to this reason, Real Madrid see the 18-year-old Dortmund midfielder as their 'Plan A'.

However, if they fail to land Bellingham, they will turn their attention towards Rice.

It is worth mentioning that similar to Bellingham, Declan Rice is also an in-demand midfielder in the transfer market. According to The Hard Tackle, both Chelsea and Manchester United have shown interest in the 23-year-old.

West Ham, however, have managed to keep hold of their star so far this summer.

Declan Rice currently has two years remaining on his West Ham contract. The Hammers will only consider selling him next summer when he has one year remaining on his deal.

Rice played 45 times for West Ham during the 2021-22 season and contributed four goals and four assists along the way.

Only five English players have represented Real Madrid

It is worth noting that Real Madrid don't usually sign English players. According to Transfermarkt, only five English players have represented the La Liga giants in their entire history.

These include Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen, Jonathan Woodgate and David Beckham.

Los Blancos have not signed an English player since signing Jonathan Woodgate back in the summer of 2004. However, they did sign a British player in the form of Gareth Bale in 2013.

