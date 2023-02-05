Real Madrid identify German international as Karim Benzema's understudy: Reports

Real Madrid are considering signing Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi to provide cover for Karim Benzema, according to Eduardo Inda, the founder of Spanish outlet Okdiario.

Real Madrid face the risk of losing their La Liga title as Barcelona boast a five-point lead over them in the table. They are currently placed second in the standings, with 45 points from 19 matches.

Los Blancos thus appear to be already looking ahead to the 2023-24 season, with planning for the summer transfer window underway. They are reportedly looking to sign Jude Bellingham and a new striker to provide cover for Benzema.

The Spanish giants have seemingly set their sights on landing Manchester City goalscorer Erling Haaland when his €200 million release clause becomes active next year. There have thus been claims that they could sign a striker who can do the job just for next season.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid will buy a back-up striker this summer that ‘does the job’ for 1 season. Real Madrid will buy a back-up striker this summer that ‘does the job’ for 1 season. @diarioas 🚨💣 Real Madrid will buy a back-up striker this summer that ‘does the job’ for 1 season. @diarioas

Inda has now claimed that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on several forwards as they look to bring in an understudy for Benzema. He, though, suggested that Los Blancos will not immediately sign a star player as they wait to acquire Haaland in 2024. He said on El Chiringuito [via Okdiario]:

"Real Madrid are following many forwards. The need to have someone to replace Benzema was seen at the Bernabeu against Real Sociedad. When the turnaround comes, there is a goal, there is that Madridista gene, but they need a second striker."

"[They are] obviously not going to sign a star because they will come when Haaland's clause can be executed."

While Real Madrid were expected to move for a comparatively experienced frontman, a rather young player has emerged as a target for them. According to Inda, they are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund's Adeyemi. He said:

"Madrid are looking at a Borussia Dortmund striker. He is a player who can play various positions up front. This is Karim Adeyemi."

How has Real Madrid target Adeyemi fared for Borussia Dortmund?

Adeyemi notably earned a transfer to Borussia Dortmund last summer after impressing with Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. The German giants forked out an initial sum of €30 million to acquire his services.

The 21-year-old has since made 22 appearances across all competitions for the club. The striker has found the back of the net four times and provided an assist in those matches.

Adeyemi was also a part of Germany's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Borussia Dortmund man, though, did not make an appearance for the team.

