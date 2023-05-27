Real Madrid identify in-house replacement for outgoing Marco Asensio: Reports

In the wake of the anticipated departure of Marco Asensio from the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid have identified a ready-made in-house successor: Brahim Diaz. This native of Malaga, with his matured skills honed during a loan spell at Milan, is poised to step into Asensio's shoes and cement his place in the first team.

This is according to Diario AS, who have claimed that the transition is seen by Madrid as a new signing of sorts, as Diaz has been on loan away from the Bernabeu for two years.

Asensio's exit, teetering on the brink of finality, has been a focal point for Madrid's strategists for a while. Having charted a course for his replacement, the club has been monitoring Diaz's development meticulously.

The prodigious talent's stint at Milan has seen him come tantalizingly close to a Champions League final, a feat that perfectly aligns with Real Madrid's future goals. In essence, Diaz has proved his mettle.

In the 122 matches he played in Calcio, he gleaned valuable experience, shaped his craft, and positioned himself as a formidable candidate to reinforce Madrid's right wing. Notably, this position is currently commanded by the talented starter, Rodrygo.

The club is fully prepared for Diaz's return, regardless of Milan's repeated attempts to retain him permanently. They plan to adjust the duration and financial terms of Diaz's contract, tailoring it to suit his potentially increased significance within the team. This move reportedly marks both a daunting challenge and an awaited launchpad for Diaz, an opportunity he has been eyeing with keen anticipation.

Real Madrid also have another potential Asensio successor in Take Kubo

According to AS' report, yet another intriguing candidate capable of taking up the mantel left by Asensio is Take Kubo. The Japanese player, once donning the white kit, is now fully committed to Real Sociedad, where he carries a hefty price tag of €60 million, equivalent to his release clause.

Madrid had transferred Kubo for a sum of €6M, forgoing a repurchase option and leaving just a profit margin and the right of first refusal. This leaves the possibilities of his return complicated, as Madrid seem to have very particular spending targets this summer.

They are heavily focused on capturing the signatures of Jude Bellingham and a premier striker. Therefore, bringing Kubo back might not be a high priority for the club, especially considering the financial intricacies involved.

With Diaz ready to step in, Asensio's departure is cushioned without incurring additional expense, providing a cost-effective solution for Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes