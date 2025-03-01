Real Madrid identify key area needing strengthening in summer transfer window: Reports

Real Madrid have identified the left-back position as a key area that needs to be strengthened in the summer, according to Relevo (via Football Espana). This comes after there have been growing speculations that the centre-back position is one that Madrid would boost in the summer.

However, the aforementioned report claims that Los Blancos's hierarchy believes that they already have enough centre-backs at their disposal. This is an indication that they might not be signing a fresh center-back.

In the left-back position, Ferland Mendy is the preferred option, while Fran Garcia is his natural replacement. However, both players have reportedly struggled to impress Carlo Ancelotti on the pitch.

This is the major reason why Madrid are looking to address the dilemma at left-back in the forthcoming transfer window. Mendy, who's Ancelotti's preferred option, has failed to register any goal contribution in 27 appearances this season.

On the other hand, Garcia has managed to register three assists in 30 appearances for Real Madrid this season. Girona's Miguel Gutierrez has been identified as a target for Madrid at left-back in the summer.

The Spaniard is best known for his defensive solidity and ability to deliver in the offensive as well. In 29 games, Gutierrez has scored two goals and registered five assists for Girona.

If signed, his defensive awareness and ability to contribute in attack could enhance Madrid's outlook. Meanwhile, Gutierrez is contracted at Girona till June 2027 and valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt. His signing might not cost much as Los Blancos are reportedly not planning to break the bank if they have a successful 2024-25 campaign.

Real Madrid are on the brink of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer - Reports

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Real Madrid are reportedly close to signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to a report by Relevo (via GOAL). This comes after the Englishman is on the verge of leaving Anfield as a free agent in the summer.

As a right-back, Alexander-Arnold is a creative and attack-minded defender. Over the years, he has proven to be one of the best right-backs in the footballing world.

In 36 appearances, he has registered three goals and seven assists for Liverpool this season. If the free agent deal becomes a reality, Alexander-Arnold’s presence at right-back could transform Madrid's defensive outlook.

At the age of 26, Alexander-Arnold could be Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at Real Madrid.

