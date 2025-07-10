Real Madrid identify Liverpool star as their priority target, will look to sign player as a free-agent next year: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly made Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate their top target. They are looking to sign him on a free transfer next summer, but are not ruling out a move before deadline day this year.

As per a report in AS via Madrid Xtra, Real Madrid have identified Konate as the main target to bolster the defense. They see him as a player who can be lured as he is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

The Frenchman has not signed a new deal at Anfield and is disappointed with the offer from the Reds. He has admitted that he is happy at the club and that his agent was taking care of the negotiations. He said via This Is Anfield in May:

"I know I have a lot of objectives with this club: to become a leader, to win everything. I am very happy here to be fair. This is another conversation with the club and my agent, we will see what will happen in the next few weeks or I don't know when but we will see, let me say that. Progressing? Not really – but my agent met the club last week but I don't know what will happen. I cannot say what my agent said to me but yeah, we will see what will happen."

Real Madrid have Eder Militao and David Alaba as the backups to Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, and Raul Asencio. However, they are unhappy with their options as they are injury-prone and are looking at replacements.

Liverpool urged to sell Real Madrid target this summer by Glen Johnson

Glen Johnson spoke to AceOdds earlier this summer and claimed that it was ideal for Liverpool to cash in on Ibrahima Konate. He believes that the Frenchman should not be allowed to leave on a free transfer next summer and said:

"Football is a business but it's crazy that a player at that age and ability can leave on a free. Ideally, Liverpool would cash in now but when Real Madrid comes knocking and the player wants to go, what can you do. He can refuse to move, sit and wait. Madrid have the power and pull and it's sensible to use it to their advantage. For Liverpool and other teams you have to cash in sooner because it will cost a fortune to replace Konate."

The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold for free to Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos paid £10 million to sign him a month earlier as they were playing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

