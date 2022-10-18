Real Madrid identify low-cost alternative to Liverpool target Jude Bellingham: Reports

Real Madrid have identified a low-cost alternative to Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, as per reports from Diario Gol.

The report suggests that Los Blancos have set their sights on Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans if they miss out on the Borussia Dortmund sensation. The Belgian has already entered the final year of his deal at the King Power Stadium and looks unlikely to sign a new deal.

Tielemans could be available on a free transfer next summer, which is why Real Madrid view him as a cost-effective alternative to Bellingham. The report claims that Real Madrid are looking for midfield reinforcements amid growing uncertainty regarding the future of Toni Kroos.

Jude Bellingham is Los Blancos' first choice but they are believed to be looking at alternatives due to the increased competition for the Englishman's signature. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are believed to be the biggest competitor to the Spanish capital club in the race to sign Bellingham.

The Reds are ready to offer him a wage package that will see him become the second-highest-paid player in Liverpool and the fifth in the Premier League. Klopp is reportedly desperate to beat Real Madrid for the 19-year-old's signature after missing out on Aurelien Tchouameni last summer.

The report also claims that Chelsea were also among the suitors of the former Birmingham City starlet but have now shifted their attention elsewhere. The Blues believe that the Borussia Dortmund wonderkid is Santiago Bernabeu-bound, which is why they are looking for alternate options.

Real Madrid and Liverpool could both benefit from the signing of Jude Bellingham

Bellingham is one of the most coveted players in world football right now. The England international has grown from strength to strength since making the switch to Borussia Dortmund from his boyhood club Birmingham City.

He has emerged as a key player for both his club and country and looks more than ready for the next step in his career.

Given Liverpool's struggles in midfield this season, it is obvious that he would be a wonderful addition to the Reds. Los Blancos, on the other hand, are blessed with both quality and depth in the middle of the park right now.

However, both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilight of their careers and Bellingham could be a timely addition to the squad.

