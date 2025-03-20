According to a report by BILD (via Daily Mail), Real Madrid have identified Athletic Club's Nico Williams as Vinicius Junior's possible replacement. The aforementioned report also claims that Madrid would not be willing to part ways with the Brazilian for a fee of less than £208 million.

This comes after the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up's entourage and Madrid are yet to reach a truce regarding his contract renewal at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Vinicius has reportedly been a subject of interest among teams in the Saudi Pro League.

Los Blancos are looking to remedy his possible exit by identifying Williams who could be his long-term successor on the left wing. Vinicus has played a pivotal role in ensuring that Real Madrid win 15 major silverware since he joined them from Flamengo in 2018.

However, Diario AS had claimed that the Brazilian has demanded for an increase in his annual earnings. His demands together with the interest from the Middle East could be why Madrid are reportedly searching for a fresh left-winger.

Vinicius' contract at the Santiago Bernabeu is scheduled to expire in June 2027. Real Madrid are looking to commit the Brazilian beyond his current contractual agreement. This could be tied to his importance in attack, having scored 103 goals and 73 assists in 304 appearances.

As Vinicius' reported replacement, Williams has proven to be a left-winger to reckon with given his outstanding attacking proficiency. In 37 games across competitions this season, the Spaniard has registered nine goals and seven assists.

When Vinicius spoke about his contract situation at Real Madrid

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

The Brazilian had expressed his desire to continue playing for Madrid in February 2025. He also utilized the opportunity to commend everyone at the club for supporting him. He said (via GOAL):

"It's very exciting to have conversations with Real Madrid about my renewal. I have a contract until 2027, but I've always said that I want to continue playing here after so much time and making history. I've received the affection of the fans, the president, the coaching staff, all the players. My wish is to be here longer and God willing, in the next few days all the negotiations will be resolved to spend much more time here."

However, Vinicius' contract situation is yet to be sorted out despite expressing his desire to continue at Madrid. Amid the negotiations, the Brazilian has been remarkable for Los Blancos.

In 39 games across competitions, Vinicius has bagged 18 goals and provided 11 assists this season. Thus, he remains a significant attacker for Carlo Ancelotti as Madrid are eager to defend their UCL and LaLiga titles.

