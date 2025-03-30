Real Madrid identify their top candidate to replace Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Madrid Xtra), Real Madrid have identified Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. The report comes following rumors of Ancelotti's potential exit to join the Brazil national team.

Ad

The Italian tactician's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2026. However, multiple sources have reported that Ancelotti could not extend it and leave to take over as Brazil's manager.

Ahead of what seems to be his last season at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid have identified his long-term replacement. Alonso has proven to be a remarkable manager in recent stints.

The former Spanish midfielder guided Bayer Leverkusen to one of their most successful campaigns in history last season (2023-24). His side won the Bundesliga, going unbeaten, and the German Super Cup among other honors.

Ad

Trending

In the current campaign, Alonso has managed 42 games, with his side winning 27, drawing nine, and losing six.

Given his accomplishments in recent years, Alonso could be deemed a worthy replacement for Ancelotti. Meanwhile, Real Madrid have registered 34 wins, six draws and eight losses under Ancelotti's management this season (2024-25).

"We didn't play a bad game" - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's performance against Leganes

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

The Madrid boss thought his team didn't put in a bad shift but lacked balance against Leganes. Los Blancos secured a 3-2 comeback victory against Borja Jiménez's side in LaLiga on Saturday, March 29.

Ad

In a post-match interview, Ancelotti commented on his team's performance. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"We didn't play a bad game, but we lacked balance, and that's why we conceded two goals. We suffered a lot, and it was difficult for us to adapt to things."

After Leganes took a 2-1 lead in the first half, goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe completed a 3-2 victory for Los Blancos.

Ancelotti's men have racked up 63 points from 29 games in the league, and are second behind rivals Barcelona on the table, trailing by four points. They will take on Real Sociedad in their next league game on Tuesday, April 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback