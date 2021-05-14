Real Madrid identify two replacements for Zinedine Zidane – Reports

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly planning to leave Real Madrid in the summer. Los Blancos are yet to learn about the manager's future but have two candidates ready if the Frenchman walks away.

As per a report in Daily Express, Real Madrid are keen on getting Massimiliano Allegri or Raul as their next manager. The Italian is without a club since Juventus sacked him, while the Spaniard is currently managing Real Madrid Castilla.

🗣️ Zidane: "It’s not just about the goals. We played really well. We were good in defence. We started the game well, and played a complete match. At 1-2 we didn’t lower the intensity and we scored soon after. This shows the team’s character."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/GzaRjLMtBo — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 13, 2021

Zinedine Zidane has refused to commit his future to Real Madrid and is reportedly set to quit in the summer. Daily Mail claim the manager will be leaving even if Los Blancos do the impossible and beat Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title.

The Frenchman has been linked with Juventus but has not hinted at a move to Turin. However, when asked about his Real Madrid future, he said:

"I'm not thinking about the future, I'm only thinking about the three [remaining] games. I don't know what will happen. You can have a four or five-year contract and leave tomorrow. Or the opposite, your contract finishes but you end up staying. It doesn't mean anything. I'm happy."

It's never easy to say goodbye... 😢#OnThisDay in 2006, Zinedine Zidane said a tearful farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu! 💜✨#LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/ogqc7WZ9kH — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 7, 2021

Zinedine Zidane hinted at Real Madrid exit in January

Zinedine Zidane's future has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks, but the manager hinted at a possible summer exit back in January. After Los Blancos were knocked out of the Spanish Supercopa and Copa del Rey in the same week, the manager said:

"I don't look at the future, ever. I didn't when you talked about getting rid of Zidane, either. It's the day-to-day here, I don't know what will happen in three months or a year. We've never doubted the work we've done. Difficulties make us stronger. It's true I'm lucky to be here coaching this great club.

"I don't think I'm a disaster of a coach. I'm not the best either, that's for sure, but I like what I'm doing. I'd like to talk more about football, but it seems there's more interest in other things."

Real Madrid are two points behind Atletico Madrid with two league games left this season. They face Athletic Bilbao this weekend before taking on Villarreal on the final day of the season.