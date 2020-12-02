Real Madrid identify Zinedine Zidane's replacements

Real Madrid are keeping their options open but will not make a rash decision on Zinedine Zidane's future, according to Marca. Los Blancos are reportedly looking at Mauricio Pochettino and Raul as the ideal candidates for the managerial position.

The Spanish giants have not been at their best this season in La Liga or the Champions League. Real Madrid are currently fourth in the league table while they are on the verge of dropping down to the Europa League from the Champions League as well.

🚨🌕| However, the squad still believes in Zidane and believe that they can move forward with him. Most do not believe that the best option is to do without the coach. @jfelixdiaz via @Marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) December 2, 2020

Zinedine Zidane has no plans to resign

Despite Real Madrid's position right now, Zinedine Zidane has no plans to leave his post. The Frenchman insisted that this was just a small blip, and they would get the wins soon. Following the club's 2-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, Zidane said:

"I'm not going to resign, [it'd be] no use. We were very good in the first half, but we were missing goals. We were pressing well, playing well... The ball didn't want to go in. We had chances, [we hit] the post... and then it got complicated. I'm strong and I'm going to give everything. I think we deserved to win. We had chances. We can't let our heads drop. When you have a bad run, you have to keep going. It's a bad run in terms of results, but we have to keep going. It was a 'final' today. We prepared for it well, but the ball didn't go in. We have a game to win and [let's] move on."

Shakhtar Donetsk have scored 5 goals in the Champions League this season - all against Real Madrid. — Sripad (@falsewinger) December 1, 2020

Real Madrid are in danger of not qualifying for the Round of 16 in the Champions League this season. However, Zidane was optimistic about their chances saying:

"I'm optimistic. It's a difficult moment, but we have to have character and pride. Today's result is a shame because we didn't deserve it. We have to win the next game. We're going to believe and we're going to fight, I'm sure of it."

Real Madrid face Sevilla in La Liga this week before taking on Borussia Monchengladbach in a must-win match next week in the Champions League.

Marca report that Zidane's future at the club could be decided by the end of this month.