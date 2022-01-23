Real Madrid could include 24-year-old as makeweight in Erling Haaland deal - Reports

Real Madrid could include Serbian forward Luka Jovic in the deal to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to Calcio Mercato (via Fichajes).

It is no secret that Florentino Perez is keen to sign a superstar forward in the upcoming summer transfer window. Los Blancos are currently linked with a move for both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Signing Kylian Mbappe should be a relatively easy task. The 23-year-old forward is set to be available on a free transfer and wants to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. But the same cannot be said about Haaland.

Real Madrid have found one solution to sweeten the deal to bring in the Norwegian to the Bernabeu. Los Blancos are reportedly ready to add 24-year-old forward Luka Jovic to sweeten the deal for Borussia Dortmund.

Jovic has struggled to live up to expectations whilst in Spain. The Serbian forward has only managed to score three goals in 46 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions.

okdiario.com @okdiario El Dortmund piensa en Jovic para sustituir a Haaland okdiario.com/diariomadridis… El Dortmund piensa en Jovic para sustituir a Haaland okdiario.com/diariomadridis…

Borussia Dortmund will need a replacement if Erling Haaland leaves at the end of the current season. Luka Jovic could be that player since he has a great track record in the Bundesliga. For Eintracht Frankfurt, the 24-year-old forward had netted 40 goals in 93 appearances across all competitions.

Los Blancos will need to make space in their squad if they want to attain their goal of bringing in both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland in the same transfer window.

It is widely reported that Haaland has a release clause of €75 million which gets activated in the summer of 2022. Adding Luka Jovic as part of that deal could make the 21-year-old forward's arrival at Real Madrid cheaper.

Real Madrid are not the only side linked with a move for Erling Haaland

As things stand, Real Madrid are not the only side linked with a move for Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022. Other clubs include fellow La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Premier League champions Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB



Watzke repeated that if Haaland were to leave, BVB will go for replacement as they did with Lewandowski. BVB CEO Watzke on Haaland under pressure to decide his future: "Saying that Borussia would give Erling an ultimatum is bullshit. There's no deadline", he told ARD.Watzke repeated that if Haaland were to leave, BVB will go for replacement as they did with Lewandowski. BVB CEO Watzke on Haaland under pressure to decide his future: "Saying that Borussia would give Erling an ultimatum is bullshit. There's no deadline", he told ARD. 🚫🟡 #BVBWatzke repeated that if Haaland were to leave, BVB will go for replacement as they did with Lewandowski. https://t.co/2EIPX5uP9k

Also Read Article Continues below

Manchester City could be an ideal destination for Haaland if he decides to join the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side currently have Gabriel Jesus as their only recognized striker. If the 21-year-old Norwegian forward joins City, he will be their first-choice forward for many years to come.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava