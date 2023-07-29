Real Madrid could include player who wants to leave Santiago Bernabeu to lower transfer fee of Kylian Mbappe deal: Reports

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe pursuit may see them part ways with Ferland Mendy, who is keen on departing Santiago Bernabeu this season, according to El Nacional.

Mendy's recent struggles, both in form and fitness, have led to a decrease in his market value, with the club now open to accepting a transfer fee as low as €25 million.

The French full-back's offensive contributions have also been lacking, failing to synergize with winger Vinicius Junior. Last season, he played just 18 La Liga games for the Madridistas, his least output since he joined them in 2019.

Moreover, the emergence of Fran Garcia has further diminished Mendy's prospects at the club.

Interestingly, PSG has shown interest in making a move for Ferland Mendy. This could present an opportunity for Real Madrid to use him as a bargaining chip in their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

This strategic move aims to reduce the financial burden of what is expected to be a record-breaking transfer. Adding Mendy to the deal could see PSG reduce the fee for their star French forward.

With Real Madrid looking to let Mendy leave the Bernabeu, one potential target is Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies. While a move this summer appears improbable, there's a possibility of a future move to Madrid. As the pieces fall into place, Mendy's exit seems inevitable.

His departure would free up space and financial resources for the club to bolster the squad, aiming to reclaim their competitive edge in La Liga. However, amid all the speculation and potential deals, it is still uncertain how negotiations will unfold and whether Mendy's future next season lies beyond the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid learns of Kylian Mbappe transfer fee, amid PSG's firm stance

Kylian Mbappe

The long-standing Kylian Mbappe transfer saga seems to be inching closer to a resolution, with the PSG star getting closer to the exit door. The Ligue 1 champions are now willing to part ways with the World Cup winner, aiming to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2024 when his contract expires.

Real Madrid have since emerged as the front-runners for Mbappe's signature, but sealing the deal won't be a simple task. According to MARCA (via TheRealChamps), PSG has communicated the transfer fee they would accept, hovering around €250 million, to the Spanish club's board.

However, Real Madrid is hesitant to pay such a substantial amount for a player with only one year left on his contract. Their desire to secure Mbappe's services is undeniable, but they must navigate the delicate situation skillfully to strike a favorable deal.

Kylian Mbappe's future remains uncertain at this time. However, with PSG willing to let him go and the player's desire to pursue new challenges in Europe, he may well don Madrid's legendary white outfit next season.