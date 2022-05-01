Real Madrid 'increasingly keen' on reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to Real Madrid this summer, having left the club back in 2018.

According to reports from The Mirror, the Spanish giants are keen on a reunion with the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo has had a good season individually, having scored 23 goals in 37 games for Manchester United across all competitions.

Despite his best efforts, Ralf Rangnick's side have flattered to deceive as a unit and look destined to miss out on Champions League football next season.

The Red Devils look to be in a state of turmoil at the moment and have a lot of rebuilding to do, with new manager Erik ten Hag taking charge this summer.

As per The Mirror, Real Madrid have been impressed with how Ronaldo has fared in the Premier League this season. They are reportedly looking to explore the possibility of bringing him back to the Santiago Bernabeu as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

Most @premierleague goals this season against the current top 5:- Cristiano Ronaldo- Mohamed Salah- Sadio Mane- Odsonne Edouard- Diogo Jota 👀 Most @premierleague goals this season against the current top 5:8️⃣ - Cristiano Ronaldo4️⃣ - Mohamed Salah4️⃣ - Sadio Mane4️⃣ - Odsonne Edouard4️⃣ - Diogo Jota🔥🐐 https://t.co/hOBDxsrWXB

As per the report, Los Blancos fear they might miss out on Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe once again this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti's side made a futile attempt to sign the Frenchman last summer, but PSG rejected their £172 million bid for the pacey attacker.

The Mirror suggests that the World Cup-winning forward has been offered a lucrative new deal to stay at the Parc des Princes.

It is suggested that the recently-crowned La Liga champions have identified Ronaldo as a short-term and cheaper alternative to Mbappe.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is contracted at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023 with an option to extend for a further year. However, The Mirror reports that he could be sold for less than £10 million in an up-front fee.

Should Real Madrid bring Cristiano Ronaldo back?

If Real Madrid fail to bring in Kylian Mbappe this summer, they will need to look for an alternative.

Even at the age of 37, Cristiano Ronaldo remains an excellent option as he has showcased his goalscoring prowess in the Premier League this season.

Only Mohamed Salah has scored more goals (22) in this Premier League campaign than the Manchester United forward (17).

Real Madrid have been overly dependent on Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior this season. Ronaldo's arrival could potentially ease the burden off their shoulders.

