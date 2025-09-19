Real Madrid informed by intermediaries that Liverpool will let 26-year-old midfielder leave club in €120 million deal: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been informed by several intermediaries that Liverpool have given their approval to sell Alexis Mac Allister next summer. According to Spanish news outlet Defensa Central (via Football365), the Reds would allegedly be willing to sanction Mac Allister's sale for a reported transfer fee of €120 million.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister on a five-year deal from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million in the summer of 2023. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League over the past two years. He has recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in 100 appearances across competitions, helping the Reds win the Premier League title and EFL Cup.

However, Mac Allister's feats have reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso. The latter is keen on signing a new central midfielder next summer and is eyeing a move for the Argentina international.

Mac Allister has made five appearances across competitions for Liverpool this season. However, the 26-year-old has just played a total of 229 minutes, come off the bench twice, and has yet to complete 90 minutes in any game. Intermediaries have reportedly paid close attention to his situation and are updating Real Madrid, stating that he could depart Anfield for €120 million next summer.

"I was very calm mentally" - Real Madrid's Rodrygo makes transfer admission amid Liverpool links following Marseille win

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has admitted he never intended to leave the club this summer, despite being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal. His comments arrived after he featured in the starting XI during Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Marseille in the UEFA Champions League group stage on September 16.

Despite falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, and Franco Mastantuono following Xabi Alonso's appointment, Rodrygo opted to stay and fight for his spot. The Brazilian told TNT Sports Brazil (via Liverpool.com):

"I'm used to it; every year they say I’m leaving. During the transfer window, every week I was on a different team. I even joked with my parents and friends: 'Look, today I'm on this one, tomorrow I’m on that one.' Every week I was on a different team, but, as I said, I was very calm mentally and it didn’t affect me at all."

He added:

"I continued enjoying my vacation, training because I knew this was where I would continue. Well, in the end, I'm still at home, in the place I always dreamed of being. I'll continue giving my all every day I wear this shirt."

While Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, they chose not to pursue a deal for Rodrygo, instead signing Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike up front. Moreover, 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha has impressed for the Reds down the left wing and has become a dependable option for Arne Slot, alongside Cody Gakpo.

