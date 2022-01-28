Real Madrid initiate contact with agent of French midfielder over summer move: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to sign French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer. According to Miguel Queipo of SoyMadridista, Juni Calafat, the Los Blancos scouting chief is in Monaco talking to the player's agent and representatives.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti had hinted at the club's ongoing preparations for the summer transfer window. This would see them sign Tchouameni as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

According to reports, Real Madrid started the groundwork for signing the Frenchman months ago. There are multiple other clubs looking to sign Tchouameni but this preparation could give the Madrid side the advantage.

Another key element to this deal is Tchouameni's agent Jonathan Kebe. He is an agent for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde and has worked on deals with the Madrid club in the past.

Tchouameni made a name for himself with his performances for the France national team last year. He made his debut in September in a World Cup qualifying game and has looked comfortable in the central midfielder role since then. Tchouameni has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Monaco this season, scoring twice and providing one assist.

It appears it is only a matter of time before a deal is officially confirmed between Tchouameni and Los Blancos.

Real Madrid need to make signings in defense in the summer

Los Blancos look set to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. The Spanish giants are also said to be interested in signing striker Erling Haaland ahead of next season.

However, they need reinforcements to their backline as Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane left last summer for PSG and Manchester United, respectively. Los Blancos now only have Eder Militao, David Alaba and Nacho Fernandez in central defense.

Right-back Dani Carvajal has struggled with injuries recently and Madrid have had to play Lucas Vasquez as his replacement.

There are reports suggesting Los Blancos' interest in the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger and more defenders. However, these players will be free agents in the summer and there will be a lot of competition for their signatures.

Real Madrid need to make sure they make their defensive signings a priority during the summer transfer window.

