Real Madrid interested in high-flying Premier League manager as potential Carlo Ancelotti replacement - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Arteta has done a significant job with the Gunners this season. The north Londoners are currently atop the Premier League table with 62 points on the board from 25 matches.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, are trailing Barcelona by a massive nine points in the La Liga title race. While it is yet to be a foregone conclusion, Los Blancos have a steep battle at hand. They are also far from being the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season as well, despite being the record 14-time winners.

All things considered, Ancelotti's time at the helm of the Spanish club might be up by the end of the season. The Italian is contracted until the end of the 2023-24 campaign. He has been linked with becoming the new Brazil manager as well.

According to Tomas Gonzalez Martin, Real Madrid are eyeing Arteta as Ancelotti's replacement.

However, the Spaniard extended his stay at the Emirates last summer. Hence, Los Blancos might have to spend a fortune if they are to get Arteta on the board.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the draw against Real Betis

Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw in their latest La Liga clash against Real Betis on March 5. The draw meant that Los Blancos are currently behind Barca by nine points in the La Liga table.

Ancelotti reacted to the disappointing result, saying (via Los Blancos' official website):

"It was an open game and that's how we wanted it to be. We lacked effectiveness up front. In the end, in the last thirty minutes we created more chances, but at the moment we lack efficiency. We make one more pass than we should, too many one-twos... Today we could've scored because we had three or four clear chances, but in the last three games the statistic is self-evident: we've only scored one goal."

He added:

"We're very good at the back, but there is a lack of balance. Militão and Rüdiger were outstanding in defence. . That's how I see the tie. We try to dribble when we shouldn't or pass when we should be shooting at goal. It's a collective problem of individual decisions."

Real Madrid will return to action on March 11 as they take on Espanyol in a La Liga home clash.

