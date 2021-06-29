Real Madrid interested in Manchester United outcast - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United's Diogo Dalot. The full-back impressed during his loan stint at AC Milan in the 2020-21 season and Carlo Ancelotti is ready to take him to the Bernabeu this summer.

According to Correio de Manha, via Sport Witness, Real Madrid are considering approaching Manchester United to sign Dalot this summer. Los Blancos were reportedly interested in signing the player when he was a youngster at Porto, but Carlo Ancelotti now sees him as the perfect successor to Dani Carvajal.

The full-back has never had the chance to make an impression at Manchester United, since signing for them back in 2018. Dalot's career was rejuvenated with the loan move to AC Milan last summer, and his performances even earned him a call-up to Portugal's Euro 2020 squad.

Diogo Dalot continues to be linked with Real Madrid transfer #mufc https://t.co/63GJpvupaI pic.twitter.com/uUHr7R1fMa — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) June 29, 2021

Dalot replaced Joao Cancelo, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the tournament. The 22-year old made his international debut in the 2-2 draw against France, in Portugal's final Euro 2020 group game. The full-back then made his full debut in the Round of 16 loss against Belgium.

With his stock at the highest it's ever been, Manchester United could decide to cash-in on Dalot this summer. However, the full-back is keen to fight for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Lionel Messi makes decision on Barcelona future, Manchester United make €85 million bid for Sancho, and more

Real Madrid ready for summer clearout

Real Madrid can expect a mass exodus this summer

Real Madrid are reportedly gearing up to part ways with a host of players this summer as they look to reduce their burgeoning wage bill.

Los Blancos are keen to make a huge splash in the transfer market this summer, but will have to first sell players in order to do so. Players like Isco, Alvaro Odriozola, Dani Ceballos and Mariano are all lined up to leave the club this summer.

There have also been rumors for Real Madrid being willing to part ways with the likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard to fund their transfer business.

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to bring in either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, as the club look to find a successor to the aging Karim Benzema. Both players are set to cost over €150 million, which is why selling players will be imperative for the club.

Real Madrid president Florention Perez has responded to reports linking the club with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/u7zEEc1ELF pic.twitter.com/VHzew1CfKT — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) June 26, 2021

Also Read: Jim Beglin's Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava