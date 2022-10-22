Real Madrid interested in move to sign 23-year-old Manchester United star: Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on a move for Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, as reported by The Mirror.

Reports claimed that Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti initially wanted Manchester City star Joao Cancelo but the Cityzens have no intentions of letting him depart.

It is understood that the La Liga champions have identified Manchester United's Diogo Dalot as an alternative.

Real Madrid scouts have watched the Portuguese international on a regular basis this season and have been thoroughly impressed with him.

The defender has already entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils have the option of triggering a one-year extension.

Diogo Dalot @DalotDiogo 🏻

Special night, thank you for the support 🏻

We keep it going 🏻 @ManUtd Old TraffordSpecial night, thank you for the supportWe keep it going Old Trafford ❤️👏🏻Special night, thank you for the support 💪🏻We keep it going 👊🏻 @ManUtd https://t.co/P57DdV6gpD

Reports suggest that his agent has already confirmed that his client will not sign a new deal at the moment.

Barcelona are also in the race to sign Dalot, but Real Madrid are in a better financial position to land him.

The Mirror claimed that Manchester United are likely to demand a fee of around at least £35 million in order to part ways with their first-choice right-back.

If Real Madrid manage to lure Dalot from Manchester United, he could join an esteemed list of players to have made the switch.

Over the years, the Red Devils have lost David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Dalot's club and international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the Spanish capital club.

Real Madrid target has become a key figure in Erik ten Hag's system at Manchester United

Since joining Manchester United on a five-year deal from his boyhood club Porto for a fee of £19.8 million in the summer of 2018, Dalot has had several ups and downs.

He initially struggled to establish himself in the side and even had a loan spell with AC Milan in 2020-21.

Despite his spell at the San Siro being a mixed one, he has seen his stock rise since last season.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [ Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [ @premierleague 📊 Diogo Dalot has recorded the third highest top speed in the Premier League this season (35.8km/h). [@premierleague] https://t.co/KlwL1oUAet

He became the first-choice right-back for the Red Devils last season ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka under Ralf Rangnick.

Not only has he kept his place under Erik ten Hag but has taken his game to the next level under the Dutchman.

The Real Madrid target has impressed at either end of the pitch and has been everpresent in every Premier League game so far.

He has contributed two assists in 14 games across all competitions this season and has created a formidable partnership with Antony on the right flank.

Poll : 0 votes