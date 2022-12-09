Real Madrid interested in signing 21-year-old Portugal star - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring Portugal and Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

The 21-year-old striker lit up the ongoing FIFA World Cup as he made his first start in the competition against Switzerland on December 6. Replacing Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup, Ramos scored a brilliant hat-trick while also providing an assist in the Round-of-16 clash.

VisualGame @avisualgame First World Cup KO stage hat-trick since 1990.



Gonçalo Ramos, take a bow.



🪄 First World Cup KO stage hat-trick since 1990.Gonçalo Ramos, take a bow.🪄 https://t.co/I2MXA1JpAa

He has grabbed eyeballs from major clubs across Europe and as per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are one of them.

Los Blancos are looking to sign a striker next summer following Karim Benzema's injury issues this season. The Frenchman has made just 12 appearances across competitions. He will also turn 35 soon, which means the Spanish side will need a replacement.

They are set to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick but the 16-year-old can only join the club in 2024.

Hence, Real Madrid are looking at other options and have developed an interest in Ramos.

The Portuguese striker joined Benfica's youth system in 2013 and made his senior debut in 2020. He has made 80 appearances for the club, scoring 28 goals and providing 10 assists.

Following Darwin Nunez's move to Liverpool in the summer, Ramos has registered 14 goals and six assists in 21 games for Benfica across competitions.

Real Madrid are also interested in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford but he might end up signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

Vinicius Jr. on facing Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric at the FIFA World Cup

Meanwhile, Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. and Croatia captain Luka Modric are set to face off in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup today (December 9).

Ahead of the game, Vinicius lauded his Real Madrid teammate Modric and explained how the veteran helps young players like him in the team. He also claimed that former Los Blancos midfielder Casemiro will be tasked with stopping the Croat.

Vinicius said (via FIFA):

"Modric is a great player. He’s taught me a lot – not just on the pitch but off it too. I'm very happy that I know him and that I get to see him every day. He’s not just a great player, but a great person too. He does everything not just for me, but for Rodrygo and Militao too. He always tries to support young players like us."

He added:

"Regarding playing against him, I always like to play against the best players. Playing against Modric is going to be very special. As far as neutralising him goes, I'll leave that to Casemiro because he can do a better job than me! He knows Modric really well because they played together for a long time."

Alongside Vinicius, Modric will also face club teammates Eder Militao and potentially Rodrygo Goes today.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes