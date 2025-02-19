Real Madrid interested in signing 23-year-old Serie A breakout star: Reports

Real Madrid have set their sights on AC Milan centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, according to Fichajes.net. The LaLiga giants are struggling with a wave of injuries at the back at the moment.

Eder Militao is out for the season once again, after rupturing his ACL for the second time in less than two years. Meanwhile, David Alaba is also back on the treatment table.

The Canadian defender picked up an ACL injury in December 2023 and only returned to action last month. However, he has picked up an adductor issue since and has missed the last four games.

Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger is also out with a hamstring injury and is expected to be sidelined for a while. The situation has prompted Real Madrid to turn to the market for options, especially since Alaba and Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30.

Pavlovic has now caught the attention of the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy. The Serbian defender has an imposing presence on the pitch, while Los Blancos are also impressed by his attitude and personality.

Pavlovic has appeared 22 times across competitions this season, 18 of which have been starts. He is under contract with the Rossoneri until 2028, so prising him away won't be easy.

However, the report adds that the 23-year-old likes Real Madrid, which could work in the club's favor. Los Blancos are eyeing young players who can hit the ground running and also be part of the future.

Pavlovic fits the bill, and the LaLiga giants will keep a close eye on his development for now. If AC Milan are open to offer in the summer, Real Madrid could make a move for the Serbian.

Will Real Madrid sign a new right-back this summer?

Strahinja Pavlovic

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to The Telegraph. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

Alexander-Arnold remains a key figure under Arne Slot at Anfield and is also admired at the Santiago Bernabeu. The LaLiga champions have apparently identified him as a possible successor for Dani Carvajal.

The 33-year-old is currently sidelined with an ACL injury and will eventually need replacing. Los Blancos are planning to sign the 26-year-old on a Bosman move at the end of this season. The player has registered two goals and seven assists from 33 games this season for Liverpool.

