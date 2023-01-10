Real Madrid interested in signing 25-year-old England forward: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Abraham, 25, has emerged as one of the best finishers in the Serie A over the past season. Since joining the Giallorossi from Chelsea for a fee of £34 million last summer, the London-born ace has helped the club lift the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League trophy.

A complete striker renowned for his power and shooting, the England international has been a crucial player for Jose Mourinho's side since last term. He has scored 32 goals and contributed seven assists in 75 appearances across all competitions for the famed Serie A outfit.

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have identified Abraham as a target for the upcoming summer transfer window. With Karim Benzema in the twilight of his career and Mariano Diaz likely to secure an exit after the end of the 2022-23 term, Los Blancos are expected to dip into the transfer market for an experienced and reliable goal-scorer.

Furthermore, Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu in July 2024. Hence, Real Madrid have set their sights on a host of strikers, including Abraham, Edin Dzeko and Marcus Thuram.

So far, Abraham has netted just five goals in 22 overall appearances this season. However, his output is likely to increase when surrounded by a world-class support cast at the Carlo Ancelotti-coached outfit.

Abraham, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico, rose through the ranks at Chelsea after joining the club's academy in 2004. He registered 30 goals and contributed 12 assists in 82 matches for his boyhood club, helping them lift two trophies in the process.

Tammy Abraham @tammyabraham Champions Of Europe! Dreams do come trueChampions Of Europe! Dreams do come true 💙 Champions Of Europe! https://t.co/VoUDHL9bFs

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid have set their sights on AS Roma ace Nicolo Zaniolo as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. Carlo Ancelotti is an admirer of the Italian and has asked club president Florentino Perez to dip into the market for him.

However, the La Liga giants are expected to face stiff competition from Newcastle United in the coming summer for Zaniolo's signature. With the star set to enter the final year of his contract at the Stadio Olimpico in June this year, more clubs are expected to join the transfer race.

Zaniolo, 23, has registered 24 goals and 18 assists in 127 matches for Roma since arriving from Inter Milan for a fee of £4 million in 2018.

