Real Madrid interested in signing impressive Argentina star after FIFA World Cup performance - Reports

Real Madrid are plotting a move for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who has impressed for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo.

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League winners boast one of the best squads in the world. However, as an elite club, they are constantly on the lookout for new players to further strengthen their ranks.

Real Madrid have seemingly identified midfield as an area that needs strengthening next year. With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric nearing the end of their careers, they are keen to bolster the area.

Los Blancos have been widely credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham. However, Liverpool are said to be in the driving seat to sign the England international, as per reports.

Christian Falk @cfbayern the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @SPORTBILD TRUEthe Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC TRUE✅ the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC @SPORTBILD

The La Liga giants could thus be forced to look elsewhere to bring in a new midfielder. And, it appears they have already identified a suitable alternative for the former Birmingham City star.

According to the aforementioned source, Real Madrid are among the clubs interested in signing Fernandez from Benfica. They are even said to have taken initial steps to acquire his services.

Los Blancos officials have touched base with Fernandez's representative, Uriel Perez, as per the report. They are assessing how to move forward with their interest in the Argentina international.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid has made initial contacts with Enzo Fernández agents to enquire about him. #rmalive | Real Madrid has made initial contacts with Enzo Fernández agents to enquire about him. @ojogo 🚨| Real Madrid has made initial contacts with Enzo Fernández agents to enquire about him. @ojogo #rmalive https://t.co/C3e9ayZ4Wz

Talks over a potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu have reportedly taken place between the two parties. Super agent Jorge Mendes is also tipped to play a key role in facilitating the transfer.

Fernandez, though, only joined Benfica from Argentinean club River Plate in the summer. He has a contract with the Primeira Liga outfit until the end of the 2026-27 season. Real Madrid could thus have to fork out a significant amount of money to prise the 21-year-old away from Lisbon.

Real Madrid target Fernandez has impressed at the FIFA World Cup

Fernandez is widely considered one of the best midfield talents across the globe. His performances at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar have only seen his value go up.

The midfielder has appeared in each of Argentina's five matches in the FIFA World Cup so far, starting three of them. He has found the back of the net once for La Albiceleste, providing as many assists in the process.

His displays for Lionel Scaloni's side in the FIFA World Cup have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs. Real Madrid, though, will be keen to get ahead of the rest in the race to sign him.

Get Netherlands vs Argentina live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes