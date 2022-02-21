Real Madrid interested in signing Premier League winger - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly been monitoring the performances of Leeds United winger Raphina and could be interested in signing the Brazilian.

According to the Daily Mirror, Raphina has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Leeds United. Real Madrid could be set to enter the race to sign the Lilywhites star. However, they are likely to face competition from a number of Premier League clubs for the 25-year-old's signature.

Raphina joined Leeds United from Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £17 million. The winger enjoyed an impressive first season with Marcelo Bielsa's side, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 30 league appearances for the club.

Raphina has been one of the shining lights in what has otherwise been a disappointing 2021-22 campaign for Leeds. The club are currently languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table. The Brazilian, however, has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 22 league appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old's contract with Leeds is set to expire in the summer of 2024, which could lead to the club considering his sale this summer. Otherwise, they risk losing one of their best players for a bargain price in 2023 as he will have just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the potential departures of a number of fringe players this summer. Gareth Bale and Isco's contracts with Los Blancos are set to expire at the end of the season.

The duo have become bit-part players at the Santiago Bernabeu and are therefore unlikely to be offered contract extensions in the coming months. Carlo Ancelotti's side are also believed to be eager to part ways with former Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

The Belgian has been ravaged by injuries and poor form ever since his £100 million move to the Spanish capital in 2019. Hazard has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Real Madrid will therefore be keen to sign replacements for the aforementioned players to provide Ancelotti with high-quality options in attack.

Real Madrid likely to face stiff competition from Manchester United for the signature of Raphina

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphina. The Red Devils could be short of attackers after this summer's transfer window.

Edinson Cavani's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire at the end of the season. The Uruguayan is widely expected to run down his current deal and become a free agent this summer.

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window. Martial left after growing frustrated with his lack of playing time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United haven't included an option to buy as part of the deal. However, the 26-year-old is expected to secure a permanent move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Jesse Lingard's contract with the Red Devils is also set to expire this summer. The England international was desperate to secure a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, but a deal failed to materialize. He is likely to run down his contract with the club and leave at the end of the season.

Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United is unclear after he was arrested by police on assault charges.

The Red Devils are therefore likely to prioritize signing a forward this summer. Consequently, Ralf Rangnick's side could join Real Madrid in the race to sign Leeds United superstar Raphinha. The winger has previously been linked with Bayern Munich as well.

